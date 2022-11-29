All Dragonriding abilities and passives, and how to unlock them

Dragonriding in Dragonflight won’t be just your simple and boorish version of flying where you hop on your mount and fly while AFK. Dragonriding is a new and interactive version of flying packed with unique features like abilities and passives, talents and glyphs, and customizations. Although these features will play a huge role in your Dragonriding adventures, abilities and spells will directly impact how you fly across the Dragon Isles.

Dragonriding abilities and passives run on Vigor and will help you reach otherwise unimaginable heights and speeds as you speed through the isles. In total, you’ll have five passives and four active spells you can directly use while Dragonriding. While you’ll immediately unlock some abilities, the others are hiding behind the quests and main storyline progress.

So, here’s the list of all Dragonriding abilities and passives featured at the release of Dragonflight and instructions on how to unlock them all.

How to unlock all Dragonriding abilities in WoW Dragonflight

To unlock all four Dragonriding abilities in Dragonflight, you’ll need to progress through the main storyline of the Dragon Isles. Since you’ll have four active spells, each spell will be tied to a specific zone. So, to learn Surge Forward, you’ll need to complete the storyline of the Waking Shores. For Skyward Ascent, you’ll need to complete the campaign in Ohn’ahran Plains. Whirling Surge will be unlocked after you complete the Calling the Blue Dragon quest in the Azure Span. You can unlock Bronze Timelock after completing the Back to the Future quest in Thaldraszus.

All Dragonriding passives in WoW Dragonflight

Dragonriding Basics : While falling from a high location, your Dragon Isle drake extends its wings to propel you both forward. Pointing yourself downward grants more momentum. Evening out can transfer that momentum forward. Pointing yourself upward slows you down. When at your slowest, you will start to fall slowly toward the ground. You also gain access to the following abilities–Surge Forward and Skyward Ascent.

: While falling from a high location, your Dragon Isle drake extends its wings to propel you both forward. Pointing yourself downward grants more momentum. Evening out can transfer that momentum forward. Pointing yourself upward slows you down. When at your slowest, you will start to fall slowly toward the ground. You also gain access to the following abilities–Surge Forward and Skyward Ascent. Vigor : Dragonriding abilities spend Vigor. Spending time on the ground, whether mounted or dismounted, regenerates one Vigor every 30 seconds.

: Dragonriding abilities spend Vigor. Spending time on the ground, whether mounted or dismounted, regenerates one Vigor every 30 seconds. Lift Off : When mounted on a dragonriding mount, double jump to launch upward and start gliding forward.

: When mounted on a dragonriding mount, double jump to launch upward and start gliding forward. Thrill of the Skies : While dragonriding at high speeds, you regenerate one Vigor every 15 seconds.

: While dragonriding at high speeds, you regenerate one Vigor every 15 seconds. Winds of the Isles: You can detect and utilize gale winds that redirect your flight and propel you onward, boosting your speed in the direction of the gale.

All Dragonriding actives in WoW Dragonflight