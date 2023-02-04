How to move the vigor bar in WoW Dragonflight

The ability to edit the in-game interface can greatly enhance a player’s experience. With customization options, World of Warcraft allows players to access the information they need quickly, and minimize distractions.

Until the Dragonflight expansion, players heavily relied on third party addons. They recently went extinct, however, as Blizzard introduced an in-house customization tool that allows players to customize their UI without an addon.

Once players activate this setting, they’ll be able to swap around items in their base UI elements, like the vigor bar. By replacing some of the more space-occupying elements on the UI, players can optimize their screen usage, and better their WoW experience.

How do you move the vigor bar in WoW Dragonflight?

Press ESC to bring up the menu.

Select Edit Mode

Look for the “Encounter Bar” box.

Encounter Bar also represents Vigor Bar, so you will be changing Vigor Bar’s location by moving it around.

Screengrab via Blizzard

Players can not only adjust other elements on their UI through this panel, but they can also test out default layouts. Further customizing one of these two layouts is often the way to go since you’ll have a decent idea of what works, and try to improve upon an already successful formula.

Once you’re done with all the changes, you can exit out of the Edit Mode by clicking on Save. If you don’t end up liking the changes you made, you’ll be able to revert them through the Edit Mode, and you can always pick one of the defaults for a fresh start.