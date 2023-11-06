WoW Dragonflight: Locations of all Dragonriding Glyphs in the Emerald Dream

Dragonriding is, by far, the best World of Warcraft: Dragonflight feature and it’s getting upgrades in the form of Dragonriding Glyphs every major patch. So far, there are Glyphs in the original four zones, the Forbidden Reach, Zaralek Cavern, and the Emerald Dream.

Dragonriding Glyphs are golden collectible circles scattered around the Dragon Isles. They can be found in the Waking Shores, Ohn’ahran Plains, the Azure Span, Thaldraszus, the Forbidden Reach, Zaralek Cavern, and the Emerald Dream. Once you collect enough of them, you can unlock additional Dragonriding abilities and passives.

Here are the locations of all Dragonriding Glyphs in the Emerald Dream in Dragonflight.

Locations of all Dragonriding Glyphs in the Emerald Dream in WoW Dragonflight

There are eight Dragonriding Glyphs in the Emerald Dream. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remixed by Izabela Tomakic

There are eight Dragonriding Glyphs in the Emerald Dream. You have to collect all of them to unlock three new Dragonriding abilities—Swift Skimming (passive), Wind’s Respite (passive), and Second Wind (active).

/way 61.66 75.43

/way 49.97 64.27

/way 31.83 80.59

/way 21.19 26.73

/way 29.83 21.20

/way 33.82 45.57

/way 45.51 45.82

/way 60.35 30.12

Achievement for Dragonriding Glyphs from the Emerald Dream in WoW Dragonflight

In total, there are eight Dragonriding Glyphs in the Emerald Dream, but if you want to keep track of them, you can do that via The Emerald Dream Glyph Hunter achievement. You will obtain this achievement once you unlock all glyphs from this zone, but you can use it also to track the achievement. To track the achievement, open the achievement log from the bar at the bottom left, and then type the name of the achievement in the search bar.

Then, open The Emerald Dream Glyph Hunter achievement and tick the Track box.

All abilities Dragonriding Glyphs from the Emerald Dream you can unlock in WoW Dragonflight

Swift Skimming (passive): Ground Skimming can occur now while affected by Thrill of the Skies.

Ground Skimming can occur now while affected by Thrill of the Skies. Wind’s Respite (passive): After activating Aerial Halt, experience a brief moment of weightlessness as the effects of gravity are reduced for four seconds.

After activating Aerial Halt, experience a brief moment of weightlessness as the effects of gravity are reduced for four seconds. Second Wind (active, three charges, three-minute recharge): Instantly generate one vigor.

How to collect Dragonriding Glyphs in WoW Dragonflight

Dragonriding Glyphs will appear as big gold circles in the sky and your Dragonriding drake will sense them. All you need to do to collect them is pass through them. Once they turn gray and seem as if the circle has been broken, you’ve collected that one and you can move to the next Dragonriding Glyph you need to collect.

How to unlock the new abilities after collecting Dragonriding Gyphs in WoW Dragonflight

After you’ve gathered all Dragonriding Glyphs there are, navigate to the Dragon Isles Summary button on the left side of your mini-map. Your mini-map should, by default, be in the upper right corner.

Click the Dragon Isles Summary and then choose Dragonriding Skills & Unlocks. A big talent tree will open, then left-click the talents you want to unlock. Normally, the talents that aren’t already unlocked will be grayed out and should light up once you activate them.