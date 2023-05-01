When will Spark of Shadowflame be available in WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.1?

Sparks of Shadowflame are going to be a major item in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight Patch 10.1 since they’ll assist in the process of crafting gear throughout the season. Luckily, you’ll be able to get your hands on a Spark of Shadowflame extremely early in the patch cycle, giving you access to high item-level gear right off the jump.

During a group interview with Dot Esports last week, WoW game director Ion Hazzikostas confirmed to Wowhead that Sparks of Shadowflame will be available every other week, with players being able to create their first Spark on the launch day of Patch 10.1, which is May 2.

How to get Sparks of Shadowflame in WoW Patch 10.1

Sparks of Shadowflame are created by combining two Splintered Sparks of Shadowflame, which are gained by completing the “Worthy Ally” weekly quest in Zaralek Cavern. Players will be able to get a Spark of Shadowflame every two weeks during Patch 10.1, and no cap will be applied to the number of Sparks that you can have. Every week, you’ll get a Splintered Spark of Shadowflame, meaning you’ll be able to create a new Spark of Shadowflame once you have the two halves every two weeks.

Sparks of Shadowflame are used to craft Dragonflight season two gear. Level-five quality crafted gear will be item level 424 when crafted, but that item level can go up to 437 and 447 when Enchanted Shadowflame Crests are thrown into your crafting recipes as optional reagents.

Unlike Dragonflight season one, Sparks of Shadowflame will not be locked behind an RNG-based system like Bottled Essence was.