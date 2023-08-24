Here are all of the World of Warcraft raids ever released

Since the launch of the game nearly 20 years ago, raiding has been one of WoW's core gameplay pillars.

Raids in World of Warcraft are the bread and butter of the endgame. After leveling your character through the entirety of Azeroth, raids—which are considered the ultimate challenge that WoW has to offer—are there waiting for you at the end of an expansion.

For many players, raiding is one of the only things that keep them logging into WoW week after week, and the release of a new raid is an opportunity to re-discover their passion for the game. That constant progression from normal difficulty all the way up to Mythic has been something that’s driven WoW players for decades. Whether you’re in pursuit of gear, a seasonal achievement, or a good time with your guildmates, raiding is the go-to endgame for countless WoW players.

Throughout WoW’s history, dozens of raids have been released, with the total number eclipsing 60 total raids as of Dragonflight. Here, you’ll find every iteration of each WoW released over the years, as sorted by their release dates.

Here are all of the raids ever released in World of Warcraft listed in chronological order. Alongside the name of the raid, you’ll find the patch in which it was released, as well as its original launch date.

All World of Warcraft Classic raids

Onyxia’s Lair is a legendary WoW raid. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Molten Core (Patch 1.1, Nov. 7, 2004)

(Patch 1.1, Nov. 7, 2004) Onyxia’s Lair (Patch 1.1, Nov. 7, 2004)

(Patch 1.1, Nov. 7, 2004) Blackwing Lair (Patch 1.6, July 12, 2005)

(Patch 1.6, July 12, 2005) Zul’gurub (Patch 1.7, Sept. 13, 2005) Changed to a five-player dungeon during Cataclysm.

(Patch 1.7, Sept. 13, 2005) Ruins of Ahn’Qiraj (Patch 1.9, Jan. 3, 2006)

(Patch 1.9, Jan. 3, 2006) Temple of Ahn’Qiraj (Patch 1.9, Jan. 3, 2006)

(Patch 1.9, Jan. 3, 2006) Naxxramas (Patch 1.11, June 20, 2006) Re-released during Wrath of the Lich King.

(Patch 1.11, June 20, 2006)

All WoW: The Burning Crusade raids

Karazhan is a fan-favorite WoW raid from The Burning Crusade. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Gruul’s Lair (Patch 2.0, Jan. 16, 2007)

(Patch 2.0, Jan. 16, 2007) Magtheridon’s Lair (Patch 2.0, Jan. 16, 2007)

(Patch 2.0, Jan. 16, 2007) Karazhan (Patch 2.0, Jan. 16, 2007)

(Patch 2.0, Jan. 16, 2007) Serpentshrine Cavern (Patch 2.0, Jan. 16, 2007)

(Patch 2.0, Jan. 16, 2007) Tempest Keep (Patch 2.0, Jan. 16, 2007)

(Patch 2.0, Jan. 16, 2007) Battle for Mount Hyjal (Patch 2.1, May 22, 2007)

(Patch 2.1, May 22, 2007) Black Temple (Patch 2.1, May 22, 2007)

(Patch 2.1, May 22, 2007) Zul’aman (Patch 2.3, Nov. 13, 2007) Changed to a five-player dungeon during Cataclysm.

(Patch 2.3, Nov. 13, 2007) The Sunwell Plateau (Patch 2.4, March 25, 2008)

All WoW: Wrath of the Lich King raids

The base of Icecrown Citadel. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Naxxramas (Patch 3.0, Nov. 13, 2008)

(Patch 3.0, Nov. 13, 2008) Obsidian Sanctum (Patch 3.0, Nov. 13, 2008)

(Patch 3.0, Nov. 13, 2008) Vault of Archavon (Patch 3.0, Nov. 13, 2008) More bosses were added to this raid throughout the expansion.

(Patch 3.0, Nov. 13, 2008) Eye of Eternity (Patch 3.0, Nov. 13, 2008)

(Patch 3.0, Nov. 13, 2008) Ulduar (Patch 3.1, April 14, 2009)

(Patch 3.1, April 14, 2009) Trial of the Crusader (Patch 3.2, Aug. 4, 2009)

(Patch 3.2, Aug. 4, 2009) Onyxia’s Lair (Patch 3.2.2, Sept. 22, 2009)

(Patch 3.2.2, Sept. 22, 2009) Icecrown Citadel (Patch 3.3, Dec. 8, 2009)

(Patch 3.3, Dec. 8, 2009) Ruby Sanctum (Patch 3.3.5, June 22, 2010)

All WoW: Cataclysm raids

Firelands brings back one of WoW’s most famous bosses. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Baradin Hold (Patch 4.0, Dec. 7, 2010)

(Patch 4.0, Dec. 7, 2010) Bastion of Twilight (Patch 4.0, Dec. 7, 2010)

(Patch 4.0, Dec. 7, 2010) Throne of the Four Winds (Patch 4.0, Dec. 7, 2010)

(Patch 4.0, Dec. 7, 2010) Firelands (Patch 4.2, June 28, 2011)

(Patch 4.2, June 28, 2011) Dragon Soul (Patch 4.3, Nov. 29, 2011)

All WoW: Mists of Pandaria raids

Mogu’shan Vaults was the first raid of Mists of Pandaria. Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Mogu’shan Vaults (Patch 5.0, Oct. 2, 2012)

(Patch 5.0, Oct. 2, 2012) Heart of Fear (Patch 5.0, Oct. 30, 2012)

(Patch 5.0, Oct. 30, 2012) Terrace of Endless Spring (Patch 5.0, Nov. 13, 2012)

(Patch 5.0, Nov. 13, 2012) Throne of Thunder (Patch 5.2, March 5, 2013)

(Patch 5.2, March 5, 2013) Siege of Orgrimmar (Patch 5.4, Sept. 10, 2013)

All WoW: Warlords of Draenor raids

Hellfire Citadel in the Tanaan Jungle. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Highmaul (Patch 6.0, Dec. 2, 2014)

(Patch 6.0, Dec. 2, 2014) Blackrock Foundry (Patch 6.0, Feb. 3, 2015)

(Patch 6.0, Feb. 3, 2015) Hellfire Citadel (Patch 6.2, June 23, 2015)

All WoW: Legion raids

The Nighthold was the third raid of WoW Legion. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Emerald Nightmare (Patch 7.0, Sept. 20, 2016)

(Patch 7.0, Sept. 20, 2016) Trial of Valor (Patch 7.1, Nov. 8, 2016)

(Patch 7.1, Nov. 8, 2016) The Nighthold (Patch 7.1, Jan. 18, 2017)

(Patch 7.1, Jan. 18, 2017) Tomb of Sargeras (Patch 7.2, June 20, 2017)

(Patch 7.2, June 20, 2017) Antorus, the Burning Throne (Patch 7.3, Nov. 28, 2017)

All WoW: Battle for Azeroth raids

Ny’alotha is still a relevant raid, three years after its release. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Uldir (Patch 8.0, Sept. 4, 2018)

(Patch 8.0, Sept. 4, 2018) Battle of Dazar’alor (Patch 8.1, Jan. 22, 2019)

(Patch 8.1, Jan. 22, 2019) Crucible of Storms (Patch 8.1.5, April 16, 2019)

(Patch 8.1.5, April 16, 2019) The Eternal Palace (Patch 8.2, July 19, 2019)

(Patch 8.2, July 19, 2019) Ny’alotha, the Waking City (Patch 8.3, Jan. 14, 2020)

All WoW: Shadowlands raids

The Tarragrue is the first boss of the Sanctum of Domination. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Castle Nathria (Patch 9.0, Dec. 8, 2020)

(Patch 9.0, Dec. 8, 2020) Sanctum of Domination (Patch 9.1, July 6, 2021)

(Patch 9.1, July 6, 2021) Sepulcher of the First Ones (Patch 9.2, March 8, 2022)

All WoW: Dragonflight raids

Kurog Grimtotem, one of the most fun encounters in the Vault of the Incarnates. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Vault of the Incarnates (Patch 10.0, Dec. 12, 2022)

(Patch 10.0, Dec. 12, 2022) Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible (Patch 10.1, May 9, 2023)

(Patch 10.1, May 9, 2023) Unnamed Patch 10.2 raid (Upcoming)

This list will be continuously updated whenever a new raid is added to World of Warcraft. The next raid is expected to be released in the fourth quarter of 2023, when Dragonflight Patch 10.2 goes live.

