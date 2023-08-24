Here are all of the World of Warcraft raids ever released

Since the launch of the game nearly 20 years ago, raiding has been one of WoW's core gameplay pillars.

Vault of the Incarnates in WoW Dragonflight, exterior view
Vault of the Incarnates is the first raid of Dragonflight. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Raids in World of Warcraft are the bread and butter of the endgame. After leveling your character through the entirety of Azeroth, raids—which are considered the ultimate challenge that WoW has to offer—are there waiting for you at the end of an expansion. 

For many players, raiding is one of the only things that keep them logging into WoW week after week, and the release of a new raid is an opportunity to re-discover their passion for the game. That constant progression from normal difficulty all the way up to Mythic has been something that’s driven WoW players for decades. Whether you’re in pursuit of gear, a seasonal achievement, or a good time with your guildmates, raiding is the go-to endgame for countless WoW players. 

Throughout WoW’s history, dozens of raids have been released, with the total number eclipsing 60 total raids as of Dragonflight. Here, you’ll find every iteration of each WoW released over the years, as sorted by their release dates. 

List of all WoW raids by release date

Here are all of the raids ever released in World of Warcraft listed in chronological order. Alongside the name of the raid, you’ll find the patch in which it was released, as well as its original launch date. 

All World of Warcraft Classic raids

WoW players fighting Onyxia, a giant dragon with pink wings, in her lair.
Onyxia’s Lair is a legendary WoW raid. Image via Blizzard Entertainment
  • Molten Core (Patch 1.1, Nov. 7, 2004)
  • Onyxia’s Lair (Patch 1.1, Nov. 7, 2004)
  • Blackwing Lair (Patch 1.6, July 12, 2005)
  • Zul’gurub (Patch 1.7, Sept. 13, 2005)
    • Changed to a five-player dungeon during Cataclysm.
  • Ruins of Ahn’Qiraj (Patch 1.9, Jan. 3, 2006)
  • Temple of Ahn’Qiraj (Patch 1.9, Jan. 3, 2006)
  • Naxxramas (Patch 1.11, June 20, 2006)
    • Re-released during Wrath of the Lich King.

All WoW: The Burning Crusade raids

An in-game WoW screenshot of the entrance to the Karazhan raid in Deadwind Pass.
Karazhan is a fan-favorite WoW raid from The Burning Crusade. Image via Blizzard Entertainment
  • Gruul’s Lair (Patch 2.0, Jan. 16, 2007) 
  • Magtheridon’s Lair (Patch 2.0, Jan. 16, 2007) 
  • Karazhan (Patch 2.0, Jan. 16, 2007) 
  • Serpentshrine Cavern (Patch 2.0, Jan. 16, 2007) 
  • Tempest Keep (Patch 2.0, Jan. 16, 2007) 
  • Battle for Mount Hyjal (Patch 2.1, May 22, 2007)
  • Black Temple (Patch 2.1, May 22, 2007)
  • Zul’aman (Patch 2.3, Nov. 13, 2007)
    • Changed to a five-player dungeon during Cataclysm.
  • The Sunwell Plateau (Patch 2.4, March 25, 2008)

All WoW: Wrath of the Lich King raids

A view up at Icecrown Citadel, home of the Lich King and his undead horse Invincible, in World of Warcraft.
The base of Icecrown Citadel. Image via Blizzard Entertainment
  • Naxxramas (Patch 3.0, Nov. 13, 2008) 
  • Obsidian Sanctum (Patch 3.0, Nov. 13, 2008)
  • Vault of Archavon (Patch 3.0, Nov. 13, 2008)
    • More bosses were added to this raid throughout the expansion.
  • Eye of Eternity (Patch 3.0, Nov. 13, 2008)
  • Ulduar (Patch 3.1, April 14, 2009) 
  • Trial of the Crusader (Patch 3.2, Aug. 4, 2009)
  • Onyxia’s Lair (Patch 3.2.2, Sept. 22, 2009) 
  • Icecrown Citadel (Patch 3.3, Dec. 8, 2009)
  • Ruby Sanctum (Patch 3.3.5, June 22, 2010)

All WoW: Cataclysm raids

A hellscape of fire and rock with a tower firing a beam of red energy in the sky in WoW: Cataclysm.
Firelands brings back one of WoW’s most famous bosses. Image via Blizzard Entertainment
  • Baradin Hold (Patch 4.0, Dec. 7, 2010) 
  • Bastion of Twilight (Patch 4.0, Dec. 7, 2010) 
  • Throne of the Four Winds (Patch 4.0, Dec. 7, 2010) 
  • Firelands (Patch 4.2, June 28, 2011) 
  • Dragon Soul (Patch 4.3, Nov. 29, 2011)

All WoW: Mists of Pandaria raids

A view of the exterior of the Mogu'shan Vaults in World of Warcraft.
Mogu’shan Vaults was the first raid of Mists of Pandaria. Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment
  • Mogu’shan Vaults (Patch 5.0, Oct. 2, 2012)
  • Heart of Fear (Patch 5.0, Oct. 30, 2012)
  • Terrace of Endless Spring (Patch 5.0, Nov. 13, 2012)
  • Throne of Thunder (Patch 5.2, March 5, 2013) 
  • Siege of Orgrimmar (Patch 5.4, Sept. 10, 2013) 

All WoW: Warlords of Draenor raids

Hellfire Citadel overhead view in the Tanaan Jungle WoW Warlords of Draenor.
Hellfire Citadel in the Tanaan Jungle. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Highmaul (Patch 6.0, Dec. 2, 2014)
  • Blackrock Foundry (Patch 6.0, Feb. 3, 2015)
  • Hellfire Citadel (Patch 6.2, June 23, 2015) 

All WoW: Legion raids

Nighthold's second boss, the Chronomatic Anomaly - a purple elemental with large gauntlets in World of Warcraft.
The Nighthold was the third raid of WoW Legion. Image via Blizzard Entertainment
  • Emerald Nightmare (Patch 7.0, Sept. 20, 2016)
  • Trial of Valor (Patch 7.1, Nov. 8, 2016) 
  • The Nighthold (Patch 7.1, Jan. 18, 2017)
  • Tomb of Sargeras (Patch 7.2, June 20, 2017) 
  • Antorus, the Burning Throne (Patch 7.3, Nov. 28, 2017)

All WoW: Battle for Azeroth raids

A raid boss in Ny'alotha watches over World of Warcraft players.
Ny’alotha is still a relevant raid, three years after its release. Image via Blizzard Entertainment
  • Uldir (Patch 8.0, Sept. 4, 2018)
  • Battle of Dazar’alor (Patch 8.1, Jan. 22, 2019)
  • Crucible of Storms (Patch 8.1.5, April 16, 2019)
  • The Eternal Palace (Patch 8.2, July 19, 2019)
  • Ny’alotha, the Waking City (Patch 8.3, Jan. 14, 2020)

All WoW: Shadowlands raids

A demonic beast in armor guards the Sanctum of Domination in WoW Shadowlands.
The Tarragrue is the first boss of the Sanctum of Domination. Image via Blizzard Entertainment
  • Castle Nathria (Patch 9.0, Dec. 8, 2020)
  • Sanctum of Domination (Patch 9.1, July 6, 2021)
  • Sepulcher of the First Ones (Patch 9.2, March 8, 2022)

All WoW: Dragonflight raids

Players battle against Kurog Grimtotem in WoW Dragonflight's Vault of the Incarnates raid.
Kurog Grimtotem, one of the most fun encounters in the Vault of the Incarnates. Image via Blizzard Entertainment
  • Vault of the Incarnates (Patch 10.0, Dec. 12, 2022) 
  • Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible (Patch 10.1, May 9, 2023)
  • Unnamed Patch 10.2 raid (Upcoming)

This list will be continuously updated whenever a new raid is added to World of Warcraft. The next raid is expected to be released in the fourth quarter of 2023, when Dragonflight Patch 10.2 goes live.

