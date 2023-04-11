WoW players are convinced they’ve found a future Dragonflight raid entrance

There’s nothing that World of Warcraft players love more than on-point guesses. On April 10, one player shared with the community the idea that one zone in Dragonflight is home to a future raid.

According to a post from WoW’s subreddit, Blizzard Entertainment might be hiding a future Dragonflight raid in the heart of the Dragon Isles—Thaldraszus.

The very south of the zone, the Temporal Conflux, to be perfectly exact, is dedicated to Bronze Dragonflight where they watch over the sacred timeline. But, in the heart of this subzone, there’s an enormous exuberant structure that strongly reminds the community of a raid or dungeon entrance as it meets all requirements a raid or dungeon entrance needs to meet—approachable location, huge and rich door, and strong lore background to support it. And this building in Thadraszus ticks all the boxes.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

First introduced at the beginning of the expansion, Thaldraszus is the seat of power of Dragon Aspects, namely Bronze Aspect which deals with preserving the sacred timeline. But, at the beginning of Dragonflight, Chromie started noticing time anomalies at the Temporal Conflux. This sends players on a journey through time as we help Chromie to fix the timeline and hopefully stop Nozdormu from becoming the evil version of himself—Murozond. Although the questline ends with us finding success, Nozdormu still remains a ticking time bomb that might any day turn into a villain.

So, WoW players assume that one of the upcoming Dragonflight patches will surely deal with Infinite Dragonflight, the corrupted iteration of Bronze Dragonflight. Unlike the Titan-touched Dragonflight which wants to preserve the timeline, Infinite Dragonflight seeks to destroy it and wreak havoc on Azeroth as they bring the Hour of Twilight, a Ragnarok-like event when the Old Gods are finally freed.

This all ties nicely with the Old God hints players have found so far across the Dragon Isles, but the future is not ours to see, so we’ll have to wait until Patch 10.1 unravels on May 2 to learn more.