What is Infinite Dragonflight in WoW Dragonflight?

World of Warcraft’s lore is an ever-expanding history of Azeroth, with the world and its players taking the center stage. Blizzard’s ninth expansion, Dragonflight, focuses on the Dragon Aspects, a group of primordial beings created by the Titans with the purpose of defending Azeroth.

While the Dragon Aspects include heroic figures such as Alexstrasza, Nozdormu, and Kalecgos, there are other, more dubious, and morally gray characters within the faction as well. For example, Wraithon, also dubbed the Black Prince, is the son of Neltharion, more commonly known as Deathwing and the cause of Azeroth’s cataclysm several expansions ago.

The Infinite Dragonflight is another faction that has been prevalent throughout World of Warcraft’s history, and it is once again center stage in Dragonflight. While players may be used to fighting this faction of dragonoids, many may not know exactly why. This is everything you need to know about the Infinite Dragonflight.

Who are the Infinite Dragonflight in World of Warcraft?

The Infinite Dragonflight are corrupted members from the Bronze Dragonflight, one of the factions within the Dragon Aspects. While the Bronze Dragonflight’s task is to defend the stream of time, the aberrants of the Infinite Dragonflight have adversely sought to destroy the timeline and bring about the end of times for Azeroth.

Players familiar with Caverns of Time dungeons such as the Culling of Stratholme may remember running into members of the Infinite Dragonflight attempting to disrupt the timeline. In Dragonflight, the Infinite Dragonflight has the same approximate goal, to continue sowing discord in the time stream. More specifically, the faction has the goal of bringing about the one true Aspect, Murozond.

Players encounter the Infinite Dragonflight in Uldaman: Legacy of Tyr, wherein the Infinite Dragon Chrono-Lord Deios sends Tyr’s disc into another timeline. Another Infinite Dragon, Eternus, is later seen attacking Bronze Dragons in Thaldraszus attempting to turn Nozdormu, the current leader of the Bronze Dragonflight, into Murozond.

Whether the faction’s plan to bring Murozond into reality succeeds or fails, players can likely expect to see more of the Infinite Dragonflight in upcoming content releases.