Appropriately enough, Neltharion’s Lair is returning to World of Warcraft’s Mythic+ rotation with the launch of Patch 10.1 on May 2, titled “Embers of Neltharion.” The dungeon was first introduced to the game during the Legion expansion back in 2016 but will re-enter the fold with Dragonflight season two.

As more old dungeons get brought into the game’s Mythic+ rotation, players will find themselves traversing every corner of Azeroth to reach the entrances to some dungeons. Luckily, Neltharion’s Lair can be reached after a quick ride north from Dalaran in the Broken Isles—a city players should be pretty familiar with if they played during Dragonflight season one.

Related: How to start and complete Power Unified in WoW Dragonflight

Here’s how to get to Neltharion’s Lair in WoW: Dragonflight.

Where is the Neltharion’s Lair entrance in WoW?

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Neltharion’s Lair is located in the Legion zone of Highmountain. Players can reach Highmountain by traveling back to the Broken Isles via portals located in capital cities or by using their Dalaran Hearthstone, assuming you still have one if you played during Legion.

From Dalaran, head north past Suramar and into Highmountain. If you want to take a flight path into the zone, the closest one to Neltharion’s Lair will be the Highmountain quest hub Thunder Totem. The entrance to Neltharion’s Lair can be found at coordinates [50, 68] in Highmountain, just south of Thunder Totem.

Related: How to get to the Vortex Pinnacle in WoW Dragonflight

You should be able to easily identify the entrance to Neltharion’s Lair since it has several key indicators outside of the dungeon, including a bright orange Summoning Stone, as well as an NPC named Navarrogg, who is the leader of the Stonedark Drogbar and will also serve as your guide through Neltharion’s Lair.

WoW Dragonflight season two will begin on May 9. On that date, players will be able to run Neltharion’s Lair on Mythic+ difficulty.