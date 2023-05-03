How to get to the Vortex Pinnacle in WoW: Dragonflight

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight will dip into the Cataclysm expansion for the second season’s Mythic+ dungeon pool, with the Vortex Pinnacle being added to the dungeon rotation in Patch 10.1.

Timed dungeons weren’t added into WoW until the release of Mists of Pandaria in 2012, so for Blizzard to essentially rework a new Mythic+ dungeon from a bygone era of the long-standing MMO into its current landscape is a totally new endeavor. Many of the mechanics from the 2010 version of the Vortex Pinnacle had to be reworked in order to usher the dungeon into the current Mythic+ landscape.

With a new pool of dungeons entering the mix, players will have to trek back out into the world, even going beyond the confines of the Dragon Isles for some of their Mythic+ runs. In the case of the Vortex Pinnacle, you’ll have to travel deep into the deserts of Uldum, all the way to the southern end of Kalimdor.

Here’s how to get to the Vortex Pinnacle in WoW.

Where is the Vortex Pinnacle entrance in World of Warcraft?

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

The Vortex Pinnacle is located at the absolute southern end of Uldum, just past the Lost City of the Tol’vir. You’ll have to fly upwards to reach the dungeon’s entrance, as the entry portal is located hundreds of feet off the ground.

The Vortex Pinnacle can be identified by its signature three pearl-and-gold-colored towers in the clouds. The entrance to the dungeon is located in the centermost tower, high above Uldum at coordinates [76, 84].

There are two versions of Uldum—one that exists before the invasion of the Black Empire in Patch 8.3, and another after it; you’ll want to be in the modern version of the zone, as you’ll be able to interact with most other players in that one.

WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.1 is now live, and the Vortex Pinnacle will join the game’s Mythic+ dungeon pool when season two of the expansion begins on May 9.