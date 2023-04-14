4 iconic mechanics coming to WoW: Dragonflight Mythic+ dungeons in season 2

The second season of WoW: Dragonflight will introduce a whole new lineup of Mythic+ dungeons for players to sink their teeth into, and with them, new mechanics to wipe to.

Blizzard will continue its newfound approach to Mythic+ dungeons in season two, with half of the dungeon pool consisting of dungeons from the current expansion, and the other half being made up of locations from expansions past. Although some of the dungeons coming back to the rotation may be familiar to some seasoned Mythic+ players, whether you’re experiencing some of the dungeons for the first time, or are eager to rekindle some old memories, you’ll quickly learn just how hard some of these mechanics hit within the span of a few runs. After a few weeks, you should know most of them like the back of your hand.

Since most current WoW players should be familiar with most of the Dragonflight dungeons’ mechanics thanks to Normal, Heroic, and Mythic 0 dungeons, we’re only going over mechanics from the returning dungeons here.

These are four of the most memorable and iconic mechanics coming back to the game that you should most definitely keep an eye on during WoW: Dragonflight season two.

Vortex Pinnacle: Asaad – Unstable Grounding Field

Nothing is more infuriating during Cataclysm Timewalking week than seeing your teammates die to the lightning storm conjured by the Vortex Pinnacle’s final boss. If it can kill you in one shot on Timewalking difficulty, it will definitely wipe you in Mythic+ runs. The mechanic can easily be dealt with by standing in the Unstable Grounding Field that he creates, which can be recognized by a bright blue triangle at a random location on the ground. You have all the time in the world to get to the triangle and continue the boss fight—be sure you don’t join the ranks of players who have been embarrassingly taken out by this iconic insta-kill mechanic over the years.

Freehold: Ring of Booty – Shark Toss

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Shark Toss is one of the silliest mechanics that players have to deal with during the Ring of Booty encounter in Freehold, which fittingly enough is one of the silliest encounters in the game. During the Ring of Booty fight, players will often have to run circles around one another, dodging sharks that are thrown in their direction. Sharks that land on the ground will fixate on a player, and the only way to stop them is to kite them through a pile of chum on the ground that is thrown into the Ring of Booty from the spectator stands. Get your running shoes on.

Neltharion’s Lair: Ularogg Cragshaper – Stance of the Mountain

In Neltharion’s Lair, the second boss, Ularogg Cragshaper, plays a game with players reminiscent of something you’d see on the jumbotron at a baseball game. Midway through the fight, UIarogg disguises himself as a rock pillar and shifts around the room alongside other pillars, forcing you to keep your eye on him and guess which pillar he’s hidden himself within. Damaging and defeating the correct pillar will resume the fight, but until then, rocks will fall from the roof of the cavern until the mechanic is dealt with.

The Underrot: Unbound Abomination – Blood Visage

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

The final boss of the Underrot cannot be damaged directly. Instead, all the damage that the Unbound Abomination takes is stored as energy, and at 100 energy, the boss expunges a Blood Visage that must be killed instead. Once the Visage is defeated, the boss loses a chunk of its HP until the mechanic is repeated six times. This entire fight is a pretty significant Healer check (as is most of the Underrot as a whole), and due to the damage-dealers in the group focusing on moving around the room and defeating the spawned Visages, Healers will need to do everything in their power to keep their teammates alive.

WoW: Dragonflight season two will begin on May 9.