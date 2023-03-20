How to get Sharkbait’s Favorite Crackers in World of Warcraft

One of the simplest-to-farm mounts in World of Warcraft is Sharkbait, the loyal parrot companion of Skycap’n Kragg in the dungeon Freehold. Sharkbait can be summoned after obtaining the item “Sharkbait’s Favorite Crackers,” which is a rare drop off of the final boss in Freehold, Harlan Sweete.

To get to Freehold, head to the southeastern corner of Tiragarde Sound in Kul Tiras. Sharkbait’s Favorite Crackers only drop on Mythic difficulty, so be sure to check your dungeon difficulty by right-clicking your character frame before entering the dungeon. The mount can also appear in Freehold Mythic+ runs.

Can you solo Freehold in WoW: Dragonflight?

Since Freehold is a nearly five-year-old dungeon, it can be soloed by max-level characters relatively easily. Although you might have some trouble getting past some of the dungeon’s larger packs of enemies if your character isn’t well-geared, most reasonably-strong characters at level 70 will be able to breeze through Freehold.

We recommend being around item level 370 before heading into Freehold. Players in a tank specialization or heavy-hitting DPS spec will have an easier time soloing Freehold than other classes. Classes like Death Knight, Monk, and Demon Hunters—who can each deal strong damage and keep themselves alive with a plethora of defensive abilities—will have the easiest time completing the dungeon on their own.

Freehold is a non-linear dungeon, meaning its bosses can be completed out of order. Although Harlan Sweete is technically the final boss of the dungeon, he doesn’t need to be saved for last. If you want, you can run straight to Harlan Sweete, passing by all of the enemies in your way and pulling the final boss of the dungeon for a fast way to grab your mount. After defeating Harlan Sweete, you can speak with Flynn Fairwind near the boss’ area to teleport yourself back to the beginning of the dungeon.

The drop rate for Sharkbait’s Favorite Crackers is approximately 0.5 percent, according to WoW database and news site Wowhead.