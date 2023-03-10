Demon Hunters are getting a new cosmetic glyph for an iconic spell in WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.1

Glyphs are some of the most unique ways to customize your World of Warcraft character outside of systems like transmogrification and mount collecting. Glyphs are almost always applied for cosmetic reasons only since they can affect an ability of yours, transforming its appearance while keeping its stats intact.

In recent years, though, glyphs have been released at a lessened rate, with the majority of them coming from the Legion and Battle for Azeroth expansions following changes surrounding the Inscription profession.

But although glyphs are harder to come by these days, Blizzard has confirmed that one class in WoW, Demon Hunter, is set to get a new cosmetic option in the game’s upcoming major content patch: Embers of Neltharion.

In a group interview attended by Dot Esports earlier this week, World of Warcraft associate game director Morgan Day hinted at a new cosmetic glyph coming to the Demon Hunter spell “Throw Glaive” in the upcoming patch. The glyph would allow for Demon Hunters to throw a weapon of their choosing at an enemy target, instead of the default green glaive that comes pre-attached to the spell.

A similar cosmetic glyph exists for Warlocks, who are able to equip custom weapons for their Felguard.

But while cosmetic glyphs are certainly fun and add another layer of depth to players’ customization options, the WoW dev team is taking a conservative approach to them. If too many glyphs are added to the game for a wide variety of spells, they could grow out of control to a point where players’ spells become unrecognizable.

“There’s definitely concerns around a lack of clarity depending on if spells visuals change too much,” Day said. “Being able to understand the spells that people cast is a really important part of the game, and we definitely have a bit of a line to toe there.”

Although no other glyphs have been revealed at this time, Demon Hunters have their Throw Glaive customization option to look forward to when WoW Patch 10.1 drops later this year.