Fan-favorites and throwbacks: Blizzard to feature stacked dungeon pool in Dragonflight Mythic+ season 2

World of Warcraft Dragonflight Patch 10.1: Embers of Neltharion is on the way, and alongside it, the second season of competitive content is coming to the game. Apart from the new raid, Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible, WoW’s topmost PvE’ers will be able to sink their teeth into a new season of Mythic+ dungeons.

In the final season of the Shadowlands expansion, Blizzard dedicated itself to bringing back dungeons from some of WoW’s expansions to fill out the Mythic+ dungeon pool, and in Dragonflight, that philosophy has prevailed. In season two, players will be able to go back to some of WoW’s most famous dungeons from expansions past, including Battle for Azeroth, Legion, and Cataclysm.

Additionally, four dungeons from the current expansion have been chosen to represent the bulk of Dragonflight season two’s Mythic+ pool. Here are all eight dungeons you can look forward to as a Mythic+ player in WoW Dragonflight season two.

Rotating out Dragonflight’s modern picks

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

After running through half of Dragonflight’s dungeon pool in season one, the other half of the lineup will make an appearance in season two. This means that Neltharus, Brackenhide Hollow, Halls of Infusion, and Uldaman: Legacy of Tyr will be the four Dragonflight picks that make up one-half of the Mythic+ pool.

Playing the hits (and heading back further than ever)

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

The four legacy dungeons coming to WoW Dragonflight’s Mythic+ pool in season two will take players back to expansions that dungeons have yet to touch so far in Dragonflight. Not only will players get their first taste of Battle for Azeroth’s Mythic+ dungeons, but for the first time in WoW history, a dungeon from the Cataclysm expansion will be making its debut on the Mythic+ stage.

The legacy dungeons in Dragonflight season two are Freehold (BfA), the Underrot (BfA), Neltharion’s Lair (Legion), and the Vortex Pinnacle (Cataclysm).

WoW players will be able to get a new glimpse at these Mythic+ dungeons when season two of Dragonflight launches later this year alongside Patch 10.1: Embers of Neltharion.