How to get Dalaran Hearthstone in World of Warcraft

World of Warcraft’s Hearthstone is an item you start the game with, used to return you to the rest area of your choice. Today, there are three unique Hearthstones—Hearthstone, Dalaran Hearthstone, and Garrison Hearthstone. While all three Hearthstones have their purpose, you want to have Dalaran Hearthstone to get out of sticky situations when others are on cooldown.

Introduced in Legion, Dalaran Hearthstone is a toy that has a 20-minute long cooldown and it will take you directly to Dalaran on the Broken Shore. Then, from there, you can use a portal to your capital city, Orgrimmar or Stormwind, to get where you actually want to go.

If you didn’t play Legion or you’ve just leveled another alt and you want Dalaran Hearthstone to move around Azeroth at the speed of light, here’s how you can get it.

How to get Dalaran Hearthstone in WoW

During the Legion expansion, Dalaran Hearthstone was awarded to each and every player who completed the introductory scenario. This questline consists of eight following quests:

Legion: The Legion Returns To Be Prepared The Battle for Broken Shore Fate of the Horde (Horde)/ The Call of War Emissary Demons Among Us Keep Your Friends Close In the Blink of an Eye

After completing In the Blink of an Eye, you will get Dalaran Heartstone from Khadgar.

If you boosted a character or you’re leveling an alt, you can skip this scenario by talking to Holgar Stormaxe or Recruiter Lee to skip it. Before you can do any of this, make sure you’ve selected the Legion timeline by talking to Chromie in your capital city.

Amisi Azuregaze is an Innkeeper in Dalaran who will give you Dalaran Hearthstone. Screenshot by Dot Esports

But, there’s a simpler method—you fly to Dalaran if you first take a portal to Azsuna and then talk to the Innkeeper Amisi Azuregaze at 49.76, 40.17 coordinates in Dalaran, you will get a Dalaran Hearthstone on any character. This is a huge time saver and can be used even if you lost the Hearthstone or accidentally deleted it.

