All Hearthstone toys and how to get them in World of Warcraft

The Hearthstone is perhaps the most iconic item in the history of World of Warcraft (I mean, c’mon, Blizzard named a whole ‘nother game after it). And for WoW players, the ability to customize your Hearthstone and make the teleportation process as visually fun as possible is something that’s intriguing to everyone. 

Portals and Hearthstones are the pillar of WoW’s “fast travel” system, and in Dragonflight Patch 10.1.5, Hearthstones were made even more streamlined, with the Dalaran Hearthstone and Garrison Hearthstone joining the game’s other Hearthstones as toys. This change freed up extra space in players’ bags and made it so that they can easily access all of their Hearthstones in their toy collections.  

With over two dozen Hearthstones available in the game, you can make travel back to your home inn or tavern fully customizable. Here are all of the Hearthstone toys that are available in WoW.

All unique Hearthstones in WoW

These three Hearthstones do not share a cooldown with one another, and can take you to different places throughout Azeroth at will. The teleport location of your traditional Hearthstone, which any new character gets upon first logging into the game, can be changed whenever you visit a new inn. 

Hearthstone nameSource
HearthstoneCharacter creation
Garrison HearthstoneIntroductory Warlords of Draenor quests
Dalaran HearthstoneIntroductory Legion quests

The Dalaran Hearthstone can also be earned with little effort by teleporting to Dalaran from a faction capital city and speaking with Amisi Azuregaze at coordinates [49, 39]. 

Shared cooldown Hearthstones in WoW

All of the following Hearthstones share a cooldown with each other, but each of them have a different visual appearance attached to them. Instead of the usual green magic that emanates from your hand when using your Hearthstone, these toys will provide you with a new, themed animation. 

Hearthstone nameSource
Astonishingly Scarlet Slippers Return to Karazhan 
Brewfest Reveler’s HearthstoneBrewfest
Broker Translocation MatrixExalted with the Enlightened
Dominated HearthstoneThe Jailer’s Gauntlet (Torghast)
Eternal Traveler’s HearthstoneShadowlands Epic Edition
Ethereal PortalTwitch drop
Fire Eater’s HearthstoneMidsummer Fire Festival
Greatfather Winter’s HearthstoneFeast of Winter Veil
Headless Horseman’s HearthstoneHallow’s End
Holographic Digitalization HearthstoneMechagon
The Innkeeper’s DaughterArchaeology
Kyrian HearthstoneShadowlands Covenants: Kyrian
Lunar Elder’s HearthstoneLunar Festival
Necrolord HearthstoneShadowlands Covenants: Necrolords
Night Fae HearthstoneShadowlands Covenants: Night Fae
Noble Gardener’s HearthstoneNoblegarden
Ohn’ir Windsage’s HearthstoneHonor Our Ancestors (Achievement)
Peedlefeet’s Lovely HearthstoneLove is in the Air
Ruby SlippersKarazhan
Timewalker’s HearthstoneDragonflight Epic Edition
Venthyr SinstoneShadowlands Covenants: Venthyr

