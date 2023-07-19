All Hearthstone toys and how to get them in World of Warcraft

The Hearthstone is perhaps the most iconic item in the history of World of Warcraft (I mean, c’mon, Blizzard named a whole ‘nother game after it). And for WoW players, the ability to customize your Hearthstone and make the teleportation process as visually fun as possible is something that’s intriguing to everyone.

Portals and Hearthstones are the pillar of WoW’s “fast travel” system, and in Dragonflight Patch 10.1.5, Hearthstones were made even more streamlined, with the Dalaran Hearthstone and Garrison Hearthstone joining the game’s other Hearthstones as toys. This change freed up extra space in players’ bags and made it so that they can easily access all of their Hearthstones in their toy collections.

With over two dozen Hearthstones available in the game, you can make travel back to your home inn or tavern fully customizable. Here are all of the Hearthstone toys that are available in WoW.

All unique Hearthstones in WoW

These three Hearthstones do not share a cooldown with one another, and can take you to different places throughout Azeroth at will. The teleport location of your traditional Hearthstone, which any new character gets upon first logging into the game, can be changed whenever you visit a new inn.

Hearthstone name Source Hearthstone Character creation Garrison Hearthstone Introductory Warlords of Draenor quests Dalaran Hearthstone Introductory Legion quests

The Dalaran Hearthstone can also be earned with little effort by teleporting to Dalaran from a faction capital city and speaking with Amisi Azuregaze at coordinates [49, 39].

Shared cooldown Hearthstones in WoW

All of the following Hearthstones share a cooldown with each other, but each of them have a different visual appearance attached to them. Instead of the usual green magic that emanates from your hand when using your Hearthstone, these toys will provide you with a new, themed animation.

Hearthstone name Source Astonishingly Scarlet Slippers Return to Karazhan Brewfest Reveler’s Hearthstone Brewfest Broker Translocation Matrix Exalted with the Enlightened Dominated Hearthstone The Jailer’s Gauntlet (Torghast) Eternal Traveler’s Hearthstone Shadowlands Epic Edition Ethereal Portal Twitch drop Fire Eater’s Hearthstone Midsummer Fire Festival Greatfather Winter’s Hearthstone Feast of Winter Veil Headless Horseman’s Hearthstone Hallow’s End Holographic Digitalization Hearthstone Mechagon The Innkeeper’s Daughter Archaeology Kyrian Hearthstone Shadowlands Covenants: Kyrian Lunar Elder’s Hearthstone Lunar Festival Necrolord Hearthstone Shadowlands Covenants: Necrolords Night Fae Hearthstone Shadowlands Covenants: Night Fae Noble Gardener’s Hearthstone Noblegarden Ohn’ir Windsage’s Hearthstone Honor Our Ancestors (Achievement) Peedlefeet’s Lovely Hearthstone Love is in the Air Ruby Slippers Karazhan Timewalker’s Hearthstone Dragonflight Epic Edition Venthyr Sinstone Shadowlands Covenants: Venthyr

