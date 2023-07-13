All hotfixes in WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.1.5

Here's how WoW is being hotfixed and updated throughout Patch 10.1.5.

Dawn of the Infinite in World of Warcraft
Dawn of the Infinite sees WoW players fight back various threats from the timeways. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

World of Warcraft Dragonflight has received its latest patch, Patch 10.1.5, and from now until the end of its lifespan (which will be later this year), Blizzard will be applying hotfixes to the game. These hotfixes can come in the form of balance changes, bug fixes, and quality-of-life updates, and are usually applied to the game on an as-needed basis. 

Typically, Blizzard updates WoW several times per week, with hotfixes sometimes coming once per day during certain points of a season. After new patches drop, hotfixes should be expected to come in flurries, as players tend to discover bugs and other things that need quick fixes relatively often. 

Patch 10.1.5 is expected to be live throughout the rest of the summer, since Patch 10.1.7 is currently slated for a fall release, according to the WoW Dragonflight content roadmap

Each time new hotfixes are applied to WoW, this article will be updated, with the most recent hotfixes near the top of the piece. Here are all of the hotfixes that have come to WoW Dragonflight during Patch 10.1.5. 

Augmentation Evoker casting a spell.
Augmentation Evoker is WoW’s newest spec, introduced in Patch 10.1.5. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

July 12, 2023

Classes

  • Death Knight
    • Resolved an issue causing Army of the Dead to summon fewer ghouls than intended in non-PvP combat.
  • Druid
    • The Rising Light, Falling Night talent now correctly increases the damage or healing of periodic effects during the daytime.
  • Evoker
    • Range indicator and raid frames should again match after logging into an Evoker and then into a different ranged class.
  • Paladin
    • Holy
      • Holy Prism can no longer radiate to nearby enemies that are in breakable crowd control or not in combat with you.
    • Retribution
      • Resolved an issue that could cause Heartfire Sentinel’s Authority to consume two charges of Hammer of Wrath when cast.

Player versus Player

  • Resolved an issue that could prevent players from earning the Elite appearance when changing PvP tiers.

Quests

User Interface

  • Fixed a bug causing the ‘Delete Character’ button to select a different character than intended.
  • Fixed a bug causing displayed health to not update and match actual health values.

This article will be continuously updated to reflect any new hotfixes made by Blizzard throughout WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.1.5.

