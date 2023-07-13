How to start and complete the When Revenge Burns Green quest in WoW Dragonflight

There are a couple of tricks you need to know!

World of Warcraft Dragonflight Patch 10.1.5 brought one of the most demanded features players have been asking for years—Warlock pet customizations. But Blizzard doesn’t just give out rewards; the devs make you work for them in the form of quests. Beginning Impositions is a Warlock quest that unlocks more Imp customizations and most Warlocks get stuck on the When Revenge Burns Green quest.

Beginning Impositions is a Warlock-only quest that has become available with Patch 10.1.5. The quest takes you on a dark journey across Azeroth and upon completing it, will grant you an Imp customization called Felimp.

If you’re stuck on this piece of the puzzle, here’s how you can start and complete the When Revenge Burns Green quest in Dragonflight.

When Revenge Burns Green quest is a part of the Beginning Impositions questline

To start the When Revenge Burns Green quest, you need to accept the quest Beginning Impostions and complete other quests leading up to it. When Revenge Burns Green is a quest further down the road. Here’s the full list of quests during the Beginning Impositions questline:

A Dark Summons (Horde only)

Beginning Impositions

Some Wicked Things This Way Come

Hermetic Insurance

Those Who Hesitate

Curses & Cultists

Fel Suspicions

Last Rites By Accident

When Revenge Burns Green

Lighter Shade of Fel

A Wolf Among Sheep

How to complete the When Revenge Burns Green quest in Dragonflight

To successfully complete the When Revenge Burns Green quest, travel to the Blasted Lands and kill Lord Banehollow. But this boss is quite challenging for little old Warlocks and you’ll have to use every tool you have in your kit to outsmart him.

If you’re struggling to defeat the boss, it’s highly likely you’re not subjugating the spawned demons. So, instead of trying to simply dish out incredible amounts of damage, subjugate demons, dodge the mechanics on the ground, use Healthstones and Drain Life, and put down Demonic Gateway to kite if the situation gets heated up.

If you’ve already defeated this boss and you’re confused because there’s no follow-up quest for this, don’t worry. The next quest, which is supposed to take you to Booty Bay, will most likely arrive with the weekly reset on July 18.

