All Warlock pet customizations and how to get them in WoW Dragonflight

Embrace the shadow!

Draenei, Tauren, and Elf Warlocks standing in Thaldraszus and casting spells
Image via Blizzard Entertainment

World of Warcraft Dragonflight Patch 10.1.5 has, after all those years of waiting, introduced much-needed demon pet customizations, and the Blizzard Entertainment team hasn’t been stingy with these new customizations either.

Warlock pet customizations include options to tweak all your demon buddies, from Imp, Felhunter, Voidwalker, and Doomguards to Sayaad, Infernal, and Felguards.

As you’d imagine, the demon pet customizations will be scattered all across Azeroth and Outland, but most of these demonic customizations will come from two iconic expansions—The Burning Crusade and Legion.

Table of contents:

All Warlock pet customizations and how to get them in Dragonflight

Imp customizations

Customized Imp standing in the barber's shop
Imps have the most customization options to choose from. Image via Blizzard Entertainment
CustomizationSource
DefaultDefault option
Dreadfire ImpTalk to Vi’el in Winterspring and agree to its conditions.
Fiendish ImpDrops from Legion Timewalking bosses.
Felblaze ImpDrops from Pusillin in Dire Maul.
Felfrost ImpDrops from Twinkle at the Darkmoon Faire.
Netherbound ImpDrops from Matron Folnuna, world boss from Legion
Darkfire ImpPurchased from Imp Mother Dyala in Dreadscar Rift for 15,000 gold.
Trickster Fel ImpDrops from Terestian Illhoof in Karazhan.
Fiendish ImpDrops from the Time Rifts bosses.
Fel ImpLegion Inscription
Netherbound ImpDrops from TBC Timewalking bosses.
FiendsWarlock chain quest from Patch 10.1.5

Voidwalker customizations

CustomizationSource
DefaultDefault option
No bracersDefault option
VoidseekerDefault option
Void LordLegion Inscription

Succubus/ Incubus customizations

CustomizationSource
DefaultDefault option
Shadow SuccubusLegion Inscription
Fel TemptressDrops from Hellblaze Temptress in the Cathedral of the Eternal Night.

Related: How to get the Reins of the Quantum Courser in WoW Dragonflight

Shivarra customizations

CustomizationSource
DefaultLegion Inscription

Felhunter customizations

An image of the Dreadhound customization option for the Felhunter pet in WoW Patch 10.1.5. The Dreadhound is purple with green flames erupting on its back. It is located on a backdrop of a beach in Stranglethorn Vale.
The Dreadhound is a unique customization coming in Patch 10.1.5. Image via Blizzard Entertainment
CustomizationSource
DefaultDefault option
Voracious FelmawDrops from the Time Rifts bosses.
Antoran FelhunterDrops from the Felhounds of Sargeras.
DreadhoundUnknown

Felguard customizations

CustomizationSource
DefaultDefault option
WrathguardLegion Inscription

Infernal customizations

CustomizationSource
DefaultDefault option
AbyssalLegion Inscription

Doomguard customizations

CustomizationSource
DefaultDefault option

Generally speaking, most customizations come from Legion or TBC, and the tip I can give you here is definitely pick up Legion Inscription if you want to collect all those appearances.

For customizations that drop from instances, the best way would be to run those instances on your own. Timewalking dungeons and raids, however, will require you to party up, but you can always use the Looking-for-Group tool for quick runs.

Let the hunt begin!

About the author

Izabela Tomakic

Staff Writer & World of Warcraft lead. Izabela has a long history with writing and games like World of Warcraft, League of Legends, Fortnite, and The Sims. Before finding her home at Dot Esports in 2021, Izabela was an English teacher and a freelancer at Hotspawn, GGRecon, and Gameranx. In her free time, you’ll find her writing novels, wandering Azeroth, or inting on Summoner’s Rift.

More Stories by Izabela Tomakic