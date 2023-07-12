All Warlock pet customizations and how to get them in WoW Dragonflight

World of Warcraft Dragonflight Patch 10.1.5 has, after all those years of waiting, introduced much-needed demon pet customizations, and the Blizzard Entertainment team hasn’t been stingy with these new customizations either.

Warlock pet customizations include options to tweak all your demon buddies, from Imp, Felhunter, Voidwalker, and Doomguards to Sayaad, Infernal, and Felguards.

As you’d imagine, the demon pet customizations will be scattered all across Azeroth and Outland, but most of these demonic customizations will come from two iconic expansions—The Burning Crusade and Legion.

Table of contents:

All Warlock pet customizations and how to get them in Dragonflight

Imp customizations

Imps have the most customization options to choose from. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Customization Source Default Default option Dreadfire Imp Talk to Vi’el in Winterspring and agree to its conditions. Fiendish Imp Drops from Legion Timewalking bosses. Felblaze Imp Drops from Pusillin in Dire Maul. Felfrost Imp Drops from Twinkle at the Darkmoon Faire. Netherbound Imp Drops from Matron Folnuna, world boss from Legion. Darkfire Imp Purchased from Imp Mother Dyala in Dreadscar Rift for 15,000 gold. Trickster Fel Imp Drops from Terestian Illhoof in Karazhan. Fiendish Imp Drops from the Time Rifts bosses. Fel Imp Legion Inscription Netherbound Imp Drops from TBC Timewalking bosses. Fiends Warlock chain quest from Patch 10.1.5

Voidwalker customizations

Customization Source Default Default option No bracers Default option Voidseeker Default option Void Lord Legion Inscription

Succubus/ Incubus customizations

Customization Source Default Default option Shadow Succubus Legion Inscription Fel Temptress Drops from Hellblaze Temptress in the Cathedral of the Eternal Night.

Shivarra customizations

Customization Source Default Legion Inscription

Felhunter customizations

The Dreadhound is a unique customization coming in Patch 10.1.5. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Customization Source Default Default option Voracious Felmaw Drops from the Time Rifts bosses. Antoran Felhunter Drops from the Felhounds of Sargeras. Dreadhound Unknown

Felguard customizations

Customization Source Default Default option Wrathguard Legion Inscription

Infernal customizations

Customization Source Default Default option Abyssal Legion Inscription

Doomguard customizations

Customization Source Default Default option

Generally speaking, most customizations come from Legion or TBC, and the tip I can give you here is definitely pick up Legion Inscription if you want to collect all those appearances.

For customizations that drop from instances, the best way would be to run those instances on your own. Timewalking dungeons and raids, however, will require you to party up, but you can always use the Looking-for-Group tool for quick runs.

Let the hunt begin!

