How to get the Reins of the Quantum Courser in WoW Dragonflight

World of Warcraft will be celebrating its 20th birthday in 2024, meaning the game has built up quite a history of cosmetics, toys, and mounts. Although Blizzard Entertainment tries to make these collectibles unique, there hasn’t been a mount quite like the Quantum Courser, and you have to get your hands on it.

The Quantum Courser is a mount added to World of Warcraft Dragonflight with Patch 10.1.5 on July 11 that is far more unique than any other regular mount you have in your stable. The mount doesn’t have a regular form or shape and instead can assume a form of a random mount “from the past.”

If you have great plans for the Quantum Courser, here’s how you can get this unique mount in Dragonflight.

The Quantum Courser mount in Dragonflight drops from the last boss in Dawn of the Infinite

The Quantum Courser is a mount added with Patch 10.1.5 released on July 11 and it drops off Chrono-Lord Deios, the final boss in the megadungeon Dawn of the Infinite. While you might feel like your options are infinite with the Quantum Courser, I have to warn you it has quite a low drop rate.

To make matters even worse, you’ll only have one attempt at the Quantum Courser per week because Dawn of the Infinite will be a base-level Mythic dungeon and these dungeons can only be cleared once a week.

All the mounts you can get from the Quantum Courser in Dragonflight

The principle of the Quantum Courser is simple—you get it from Dawn of the Infinite’s last boss, use it, and then get one of the mounts “from the past” you previously didn’t have in your collection as a permanent mount.

Blizzard Entertainment, unfortunately, didn’t publish a full list of mounts into which the Quantum Courser can transform, but we do have a list of mounts that were previously seen on the PTR.

So, according to the reports from WoW guides and news site Wowhead, the Quantum Courser should be able to assume at least these three forms:

Midnight’s Eternal Reins

Reins of the Infinite Timereaver

Cartel Master’s Gearglider

With all their hearts, the players are hoping to see rare mounts like the Invincible and Swift Zulian Tiger, but unfortunately, this still hasn't been assumed. If you ask me, the mount should be able to drop all mounts from previous and current expansions, excluding seasonal mounts like Gladiator.

