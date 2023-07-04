Reins of the Quantum Courser in WoW Dragonflight: How to get it, appearances, and more

One of the newest “mounts” coming to World of Warcraft Dragonflight in Patch 10.1.5 isn’t really a mount at all, but instead, is a lottery token that can essentially transform itself into any mount that you don’t already own. It’s called the Quantum Courser, and it could be the most unique way to earn a farmable mount in WoW.

The Quantum Courser is not a mount in and of itself, but instead, can be transformed into any random mount in the game upon discovery. When the Quantum Courser drops for you, you’ll be able to fill up some of the gaps in your mount collection and earn a mount that you may have been trying to get your hands on for years. If you’re someone who’s stuck on the endless grind for a mount like Invincible, the Astral Cloud Serpent, or another rare mount with a less-than-one-percent drop rate, the Quantum Courser could be the godsend you need.

Here’s everything we know about the Quantum Courser, including its drop location, as well as the possible mounts that it can transform itself into.

Where to get the Quantum Courser in WoW Dragonflight

The Quantum Courser drops off Chrono-Lord Deios, the final boss of the Dawn of the Infinite megadungeon. While the drop rate for the Quantum Courser itself is low, the chance that it transforms into the mount that you want it to is even lower.

As is the case with all base-level Mythic dungeons, a weekly lockout is attached to loot drops from the Dawn of the Infinite, meaning you’ll only have one attempt per week to get the Quantum Courser per character. When Dawn of the Infinite is added to the Mythic+ pool later in the expansion, you’ll be able to farm the mount without the restriction of a weekly lockout.

Which mounts can be earned from the Quantum Courser?

Invincible is one of the most famous mounts in WoW history. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Quantum Courser’s claim to fame is its unique ability to be transformed into an already-existing rare WoW mount. According to WoW database Wowhead, players have seen the Quantum Courser drop in the Dawn of the Infinite runs on the WoW PTR, and have noticed that it can turn into several random mounts, including Invincible, Midnight, and the Cartel Master’s Gearglider.

The full list of mounts that the Quantum Courser can reroll into is unknown at this time. More information is expected to be revealed when the mount gets pushed to live servers once Dragonflight Patch 10.1.5 launches on July 11.

