How to get Invincible in World of Warcraft

Invincible, the personal mount of Arthas Menethil, is one of the most legendary and prestigious mounts in World of Warcraft. The flying undead horse was one of the first mounts added to the game to have an extreme element of exclusivity around it, since it can only be obtained in the 25-player Heroic version of the Icecrown Citadel raid. Completing ICC on 25-player Heroic mode was an incredibly prestigious accomplishment back in 2009 when the raid was first released, so having Invincible in your possession essentially meant you were among the best of the best players WoW had to offer.

While running the raid on its highest difficulty shouldn’t be much of an issue in modern times considering it was released nearly 13 years ago, the greatest factor into what makes obtaining Invincible for yourself these days is the mount’s natural rarity. With an incredibly low drop rate, Invincible is one of WoW’s rarest mounts. Here’s how to get it for yourself.

How to farm Icecrown Citadel

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Invincible drops off the final boss of Icecrown Citadel, the Lich King. The raid’s first 11 bosses need to be defeated before you can engage the Lich King. Although you can technically skip around the upper levels of the citadel in no singular order, there is no way to skip ahead and take down the Lich King.

After wrapping up the Gunship Battle encounter and stepping into the Upper Spire, head left to the Plagueworks to begin your rotation around ICC. Completing the raid in a clockwise order, starting with the Plagueworks and finishing with the Frostwing Halls, makes for the raid’s most optimal recommended order of completion.

Once you’ve cleared the first 11 bosses of the raid, you’ll have access to a teleporter in the center of the Upper Spire that will take you directly to the Frozen Throne. The Lich King will be there waiting for you, and you’ll have the opportunity to take him down for a chance at looting Invincible.

What is Invicible’s drop rate?

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Invincible is one of the rarest mounts in World of Warcraft by drop rate. According to WoW item database and coverage site Wowhead, Invincible’s Reins drop at a percentage mark of about one percent. Blind luck is still a massive factor in acquiring Invincible, however. The possibility of earning the mount on your first try is real.

We recommend having several characters in your back pocket to run Icecrown Citadel with. You’re not limited to how many alts you can attempt the raid with per week, so you should make an effort to have multiple characters to run the raid with during each lockout cycle so your chances of receiving the mount ultimately increase. If you’re really dedicated to the grind, you can keep your alts parked outside of the entrance to ICC and have them waiting for the next reset cycle.