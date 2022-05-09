Easiest mounts to farm in World of Warcraft

Farming mounts in World of Warcraft is one of the game’s best ways to pass time. Whether you’re a seasoned mount collector or a newer player looking to add some of WoW’s easier-to-get mounts to your collection, there’s practically always going to be a mount for you to pursue.

If you’re looking to earn some of WoW’s non-effort-inducing mounts in pursuit of achievements such as “Leading the Cavalry” or “Mount Parade,” there are plenty of easy mounts in the game to farm. From raid bosses, quest chains, and open-world drops, many mounts in WoW are easily obtainable by striking down one enemy or completing one objective.

Here are some of the most simple and straightforward mounts to obtain in World of Warcraft.

Raven Lord

The Sethekk Halls dungeon in Terokkar Forest has an extra boss on Heroic difficulty. That boss, Anzu, is sandwiched between the first and final encounters of the instance and is going to be your target if the historic Raven Lord mount is your goal. The dungeon is easily clearable and Anzu can be reached relatively quickly if you play a high-mobility class.

Midnight

The second boss of the Return to Karazhan dungeon, Attumen the Huntsman, drops Midnight, an updated version of one of WoW’s most timeless mounts, the Fiery Warhorse. Since Attumen is only the second boss of the dungeon, he can easily be farmed over and over by multiple characters quickly. Plus, you can head over to the original Karazhan raid right next door after farming for Midnight for a chance at obtaining the original Fiery Warhorse.

Garn Nighthowl

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Nok-Karosh, a rare mob on the far western end of Frostfire Ridge, is guaranteed to drop the Garn Nighthowl wolf mount. One of the only mounts with a 100-percent drop chance, Garn Nighthowl is easily one of the quickest and simplest mounts to obtain in the game.

Experiment 12-B

Dropped by Ultraxion in the Dragon Soul raid, Experiment 12-B has one of the prettiest color schemes of all of WoW’s original drakes. Its unique pink-and-gold look makes the mount worth farming. Plus, since the boss needed for the mount is encountered relatively early on in the raid, it doesn’t take a whole lot of time to farm several attempts.

Twilight Drake

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

This mount is a guaranteed drop from Sartharion in the Obsidian Sanctum as long as the other drakes in the instance remain alive when the boss goes down. When the Obsidian Sanctum was current content, earning this mount was a near-impossible task. Right now, though, it’s as easy as walking into the raid, one-shotting Sartharion, and ignoring every other enemy in the instance in the process.

Blue Drake

Dropped by Malygos in the Eye of Eternity raid on 10-player or 25-player difficulty, the Blue Drake is one of the more common raid-dropped mounts in WoW. It is far more common than the other drake that drops in the Eye of Eternity, the Azure Drake.

Invincible

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Players can breeze through Icecrown Citadel on 25-player Heroic mode to have a chance at Invincible. While the undead horse’s drop rate is still relatively low, you can dedicate multiple characters on your account to easily work their way through the raid to eventually obtain one of WoW’s most infamous mounts.