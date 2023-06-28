WoW player gets 2 of the game’s rarest mounts in span of 24 hours

A World of Warcraft player earned two of the game’s rarest and most historic mounts in the span of about 24 hours earlier this week. While earning just one of these mounts can prove to be a challenge for a wide majority of the player base, getting two in such quick succession is a feat that shouldn’t go unnoticed.

A player with the username Poor-Lad (ironic) posted an image of their achievements on the World of Warcraft subreddit, showing they earned Invincible’s Reins and the Ashes of Al’ar on two consecutive days.

Invincible and the Ashes of Al’ar are two of the oldest rare mounts in WoW’s history, and even though they’ve each been available since the late 2000s, they’re still elusive to many players. Those two mounts each have drop rates that are well below one percent, and because of that, players have often struggled to secure them, regardless of how many attempts they make on the bosses that drop them. In their Reddit post, Poor-Lad did not specify how many attempts it took them to acquire these two mounts.

There are plenty of less-than-one-percent drop-rate mounts in WoW, and mount collectors often make treks across the entirety of Azeroth to hunt down the bosses that yield those mounts each weekly reset, sometimes even using multiple characters to farm the instances that they’re targeting.

Part of the victory that comes with obtaining a rare mount is checking off a dungeon or raid from your list and never having to farm it again, and for the player who posted their achievements on the WoW subreddit, they’ll never have to go to Icecrown Citadel or Tempest Keep again.

If you’ve been itching to go back into some of WoW’s old raids and try to get lucky with the thousand-to-one odds for some of these mounts yourself, perhaps this player’s luck could be the jolt of inspiration that you need. Don’t get too excited, though; farming mounts is a time-consuming grind that’s more luck-based than anything else.

