How to attune to Tempest Keep in WoW: TBC Classic

Tempest Keep is one of TBC's most iconic raids. You won't want to miss it.

Tempest Keep is one of the newest raids coming to World of Warcraft: The Burning Crusade Classic in the game’s second phase of content. But players shouldn’t expect to walk right into the raid once it becomes available to play. Instead, like many other raids in TBC, there’s a sizable attunement process attached to Tempest Keep that players will have to complete to enter the raid.

To gain access to Tempest Keep, max-level WoW TBC Classic players will have to complete two separate quest chains—one of which takes place in the open-world, while another is largely confined to a few of the game’s dungeons. Beyond those quests, you’ll have to complete a bit of raid content from phase one of TBC, too, before you can start raiding in phase two.

Here’s everything you need to know to attune to the Tempest Keep raid in WoW: TBC Classic.

Completing the Cipher of Damnation quest chain

Pick up the quest “The Hand of Gul’Dan” to start the Cipher of Damnation quest chain. This quest is available for Alliance players at Wildhammer Stronghold, while Horde players can grab the quest in Shadowmoon Village. That quest will begin a lengthy quest chain that sets players off on a wide-spanning journey across Outland. Complete the chain until the quest “The Cipher of Damnation – Truth and History.” Once that quest is completed, the chain will break into three separate sections that must also be completed. Complete the three separate sections of the quest chain that require you to collect the “Fragments of Damnation.” After collecting the three fragments, complete the final quest in the chain by defeating Cyrukh the Firelord at the Altar of Domination.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Trials of the Naaru

Once you’ve completed the Cipher of Damnation quest chain, you’ll receive a letter in the mail from Khadgar, who summons you to Shattrath City. When you arrive there, you’ll speak with A’dal, the Naaru in the center of the city to begin another lengthy chain of quests that involves visits to four separate TBC dungeons. The first quest in A’dal’s chain sends you to the Shattered Halls. Instead of clearing the dungeon traditionally, you’ll have to do so within a tight timeframe on Heroic difficulty. After defeating the second boss of the dungeon, you’ll have 55 minutes to clear the remainder of the Shattered Halls before an executioner at the end of the instance slaughters a group of prisoners. Your task is to save them, slay the executioner, and bring his unused axe to A’dal back in Shattrath. After returning to A’dal, you’ll have to head to the Steamvault and the Shadow Labyrinth and clear them both on Heroic difficulty. There are no time constraints attached to these challenges in the quest chain, but make sure to loot the final bosses of each dungeon since they’ll drop items necessary for completing the quest chain. The final dungeon you’ll have to complete for A’dal is the Arcatraz. Finish the dungeon in its entirety on Heroic difficulty and make sure that Millhouse Manastorm is kept alive during the dungeon’s final encounter. Milhouse will assist you toward the back end of the dungeon, but if he perishes in combat, you’ll have to restart this part of the quest chain. Once you successfully complete the dungeon and save Milhouse, you may return to A’dal to initiate the final step of the attunement chain.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Magtheridon’s Lair