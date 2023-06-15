WoW players have the chance to bag the rarest mounts in Patch 10.1.5 with a bit of luck

Is your mount collection looking bland and boring even after spending years farming? Well, World of Warcraft Dragonflight Patch 10.1.5 will bring a bit of spice to mount collecting since you’ll have a chance to claim the rarest mounts if you’re lucky enough.

On June 14, when WoW streamer and caster Dan “Mr. GM” Carter was exploring Patch 10.1.5’s new megadungeon Dawn of the Infinite, a mysterious-looking mount called Reins of the Quantum Courser dropped from the last boss. At first glance, it’s just a regular mount, but when you read the tooltip, it says it can “take on the form of a random mount (from the Past).”

We just had the "Reins of the Quantum Courser" drop in Dawn of the Infinites from the last boss.



Once it was used. The player received [Midnight's Eternal Reins] from Legion Karazhan pic.twitter.com/kEWi0w7QeS — MrGM (@MrGMYT) June 14, 2023

It turns out that Quantum Courser can become a random mount from previous WoW expansions. But the question is which restrictions apply? Can this mount turn into rare mounts like Ashes of Al’ar that have an incredibly low drop chance? And can this mount turn into no longer obtainable mounts like Keystone Master and Gladiator mounts?

All these questions have yet to be answered and we still have to learn what Blizzard has in mind when referring to the “Past.” Patch 10.1.5 will bring time adventures and will most likely redefine the way we look at the past since we’ll be facing the most iconic WoW characters in the new megadungeon like Galakrond and Morchie, the evil version of Chromie.

I’m personally really looking forward to this patch because I believe Blizzard will use this as an opportunity to pull out old concept art and show us what could have been if the events played out just a bit differently.

About the author