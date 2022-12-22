How to get Keystone Master (KSM) in WoW Dragonflight

Mythic+ dungeons are back, new and improved in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. Mythic+ Rating and seasonal content are also returning, albeit with a few small tweaks.

The pool of dungeons for Mythic+ content will change every season and include four from Dragonflight, and four from previous expansions. Mythic+ Rating is also back, and is calculated similarly to Raider.IO rating via its addon, surpassing it in importance now that it’s baked into the game.

The “Keystone Master” achievement is unlocked by completing a Mythic+ Dungeon of at least difficulty Level 15 within the time limit.

If you’ve unlocked it in previous seasons or expansions, you should still have credit for the achievement as it just acknowledges that, at some point on some character, you did in fact complete the achievement.

This is not to be confused with the “Dragonflight Keystone Master: Season One” achievement, which is tied to the current season of Mythic+ content. This achievement is tied to Mythic+ Rating (not necessarily Raider.IO score) in Dragonflight Season One. This achievement is the third in four tiers that can be achieved based on your character’s Mythic+ Rating: