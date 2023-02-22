The main reason why World of Warcraft players spend hours and hours grinding Mythic+ dungeons is gear. While some players only have their eyes set on the loot, others do it for fame, or rather the titles and achievements.

Blizzard Entertainment designed four different thresholds players can reach to keep players going during seasons—Keystone Explorer, Keystone Conqueror, Keystone Master, and Keystone Hero. Each achievement gives you a reward that can only be obtained during that specific reason and unlocks the next level of Valor upgrades.

Keystone Hero is the highest achievement you can get from running Mythic+ dungeons and here’s everything you need to do to get this achievement in Dragonflight.

How to get the Keystone Hero achievement in WoW Dragonflight

The Keystone Hero achievement in Dragonflight is really straightforward since all you need to do to get the achievement is reach a 2500 rating during the first season. But getting the actual achievement is far more complicated than the achievement itself.

Rating in WoW typically refers to your Mythic+ rating as each completed Mythic+ dungeon will reward you with some rating. The higher and the faster you go, you’ll earn more rating. So completing 5+ key will give you more rating when compared to a 2+ timed run. Also, concluding your run within a previously set time period will give you more rating.

While you’ll have to roughly complete all dungeons on both Fortified and Tyrannical difficulty in time with a 13+ key or higher for the KSM achievement, Keystone Hero will take a bit more as you’re making a big push toward that 2500 mark. Although you can mix and match dungeons to your liking, the easiest way to get Keystone Hero is by completing +17 and +18 Mythic+ dungeons in time.

Bear in mind the achievement comes with Gleaming Incarnate Thunderstone that will unlock “additional visual effects for certain Vault of the Incarnates class set appearances” and the final level of Valor upgrades.