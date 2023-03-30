WoW Mythic+ affixes in Dragonflight season two

All the affixes you need to deal with in Dragonflight season two.

Dragonflight season two hasn’t even started and it’s already shaping up to be one of the spicier World of Warcraft seasons. The major update will transform older dungeons like the Vortex Pinnacle from Cataclysm to Mythic+ dungeons and turn the meta upside down with balancing changes and new affixes. While Volcanic, Quaking, and Grievous said their final goodbyes to the game, Incorporeal, Entangling, and Afflicted make their entrance.

Designed to replace the original level seven Mythic+ affixes, Incorporeal, Entangling, and Afflicted all have one thing in common: major punishment if you fail to do the mechanic correctly or in time. Unlike the affixes they are replacing, the new affixes are more complex and demand higher team coordination, and will most likely pose an issue for PUG groups.

Trouble or not, here’s the full list of Mythic+ affixes that will be featured in Dragonflight season two.

New Mythic+ affixes in Dragonflight season two

First and foremost, let’s take a look at new affixes that will make a debut with the second season of Dragonflight. In total, we have three new affixes—Incorporeal, Entangling, and Afflicted. The affixes function on the same principle—do a specific mechanic to avoid losing DPS and healing done. Without any further ado, here are their official descriptions:

New Affix: Incorporeal – While in combat, incorporeal beings appear and attempt to destabilize players with spells that reduce their damage and healing done. Incorporeal beings are susceptible to all forms of crowd control.

New Affix: Afflicted – While in combat, Afflicted Souls appear that seek the aid of players. Afflicted Souls spawn with poison, curse, and disease afflictions. Removing any of these afflictions or restoring the spirit to full health causes it to despawn. Fail to remove their afflictions in time will inflict players with a negative status effect.

New Affix: Entangling – While in combat, entangling vines snare players.

Updated Affix: Explosive – Fewer Explosive Orbs spawn, but they now have substantially higher health.

Dragonflight season two Mythic+ affix rotation

If we take the new affixes into the equation, Dragonflight season two Mythic+ affix rotation will look as follows:

Keystone level four affixes:

Spiteful

Sanguine

Bursting

Bolstering

Raging

Keystone level seven affixes: