A brief overview of the 3 new affixes coming to Mythic+ in WoW: Dragonflight season 2

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight will be introducing three new affixes to the Mythic+ experience when the expansion’s second season begins later this year, Blizzard Entertainment has revealed in a developer update. These new affixes—Entangling, Incorporeal, and Afflicted—will all appear starting at keystone level seven, giving a refresh to many of the affixes currently present in M+ dungeons, especially at higher levels.

The addition of Entangling, Incorporeal, and Afflicted to the Mythic+ pool will result in three current affixes found in level seven keystones—Grievous, Quaking, and Volcanic—being retired in season two. Beyond level seven keystones getting a rework, seasonal affixes will also be heading to the wayside in season two of Dragonflight, with Thundering being left behind. According to Blizzard, the Explosive affix will also be reworked, causing fewer explosive orbs to spawn during your dungeon runs but with more HP.

Here is a brief rundown of the three new affixes being introduced to Mythic+ dungeons in Dragonflight season two.

Incorporeal

The Incorporeal affix causes adds to spawn during combat, each of which will attempt to “destabilize” players with spells that decrease their healing and damage throughput. These incorporeal beings must be locked down with crowd control to prevent them from reaching players, making spells like Mage’s Frost Nova and Monk’s Ring of Peace extremely valuable.

Afflicted

Afflicted will cause “souls” to spawn in combat, each of which has a status effect or debuff attached to them. Players will have to remove these effects (such as poisoned, cursed, etc.) or heal the add to full health within a certain window of time, or they’ll have negative effects imposed upon themselves. The best way to deal with this affix will be to have your group’s healer quickly turn their attention toward the Afflicted souls or to have DPS players with dispels and decurses in their kits quickly cure the adds.

Entangling

Entangling will spawn vines that snare players periodically in combat. Classes that have mobility spells will be able to easily break free from the vines and ensure they don’t face the consequences of being locked down for too long.

The changes to Mythic+ affixes will go live when Dragonflight season two starts alongside the launch of WoW Patch 10.1 later this year.