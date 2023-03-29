WoW Patch 10.1 is welcoming 3 new affixes to Dragonflight

Since March 8, when Blizzard Entertainment announced Embers of Neltharion, there’s been talk about major Mythic+ affix changes. Essentially, Blizzard promised to remove seasonal affixes, tweak them, and even remove some affixes if necessary. According to the latest information, World of Warcraft is saying goodbye to three old affixes and welcoming three new ones to replace them.

In a Blue Post on March 28, the WoW devs revealed Volcanic, Grievous, and Quaking are getting removed in Dragonflight season two, and three new affixes are taking their place—Afflicted, Entangling, and Incorporeal.

Afflicted will spawn Afflicted Souls and demand players’ help by summoning poison, curse, and disease afflictions. If you fail to remove these afflictions within 10 seconds, the entire party will be affected by a negative status effect.

On the other hand, Entangling is a randomly-spawning mechanic just like Thundering that will, while in combat, spawn entangling vines that snare players. To counter this, Wowhead suggests you’ll need to run away from the anchor point and break the vine. If you fail to do so, you’ll be stunned for three seconds.

Finally, the Incorporeal affix will feature a new ad that attempts to reduce players’ damage and healing. But these creatures are susceptible to “all forms of crowd control,” and for this one, you’ll probably need to perfectly chain your CC.

This is just the first iteration of Mythic+ affixes in Dragonflight season two. So, take this with a grain of salt as these affixes might not even make the cut and might be replaced with different ones in the next PTR cycle.