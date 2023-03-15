Blizzard may remove more than just Mythic+ seasonal affixes in WoW Dragonflight season 2

On March 8, Blizzard Entertainment announced the first major patch of Dragonflight will be heavily focused on revamping Mythic+ affixes. In a nutshell, seasonal affixes are retiring and the World of Warcraft devs are taking a closer look at level seven affixes. But now, we’ve learned they are open to removing and replacing some affixes altogether.

In a group interview yesterday, game director Ion Hazzikostas said affixes will be tweaked a lot during the Patch 10.1 PTR cycles and some might even be replaced.

Initially, associate game director Morgan Day and lead narrative designer Steve Danuser said in a group interview on March 8 that they are taking a “really close look” at the affixes, but there was no mention of them ever being removed.

If the devs asked players what they should do, they would probably say they’re more than happy to see all Mythic+ affixes except Tyrannical and Fortified removed from the game thanks to them generally being considered a pain in the neck to deal with.

In addition to all of this, Hazzikostas promised the devs are looking to improve the visual clarity in Mythic+ dungeons since their ultimate goal is to make a Mythic+ experience challenging and not frustrating.

The Mythic+ affixes will be available for testing in the later PTR cycles and we’ll most likely learn what the future holds for them when we near the release date of Patch 10.1.