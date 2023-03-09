Dragonflight’s release patch and Patch 10.0.5 have been all fun and games, but World of Warcraft players are now craving more content, new zones, and most importantly, a new season. On March 8, Blizzard Entertainment revealed the contents of the first major update of Dragonflight named Embers of Neltharion.

Patch 10.1 will send us to the underground, right beneath the Obsidian Citadel, where we’ll explore Zaralek Cavern and aid the local molefolk—Niffen and the Drogbar. In Zaralek Cavern, we’ll also have to breach the Neltharion’s secret laboratory—Abberus. Aside from that, WoW devs are blessing us with a new Dragonriding mount and new tier sets.

This is great and all that jazz, but when will Dragonflight’s first major patch, Embers of Neltharion, release?

When does WoW Dragonflight 10.1: Embers of Neltharion release?

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

When Blizzard revealed what exactly is coming to the game with the first major patch of Dragonflight, the company didn’t disclose the exact release date, but we were left with the updated Dragonflight roadmap.

In the roadmap, you can see that Patch 10.1 is scheduled to release between the Spring and Summer of 2023, and, according to our calculations, that will most likely be in late May or at the beginning of July of 2023.

Embers of Neltharion is a hefty patch that will bring about substantial changes to professions, gearing system, Mythic+ affixes, and, of course, plenty of new content to go through, so the PTR testing cycles might take a while longer as WoW devs make sure the Patch is in a pristine state.

The patch is expected to hit the PTR in the week of March 6, but the first patch cycle won’t include all features of Patch 10.1. Instead, the first cycle will feature the new zone and Dragonriding mounts while Mythic+ affix and balancing changes will have to wait for the next PTR cycle.