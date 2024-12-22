World of Warcraft Winter Veil complete guide: All transmogs, pets, rewards

The Feast of Winter Veil is one of the most popular seasonal events in World of Warcraft, letting you fight the Abominable Greench, meet Greatfather Winter, and—most importantly—stock up on rare presents to add to their in-game collections.

Here’s our complete guide to Winter Veil in WoW The War Within, including how to get every rare item, battle pet, and seasonal reward, along with key quest locations.

Pets

The Grunch is surprisingly cute, especially compared to the Abominable Greench. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are plenty of battle pets to pick up in the WoW Winter Veil event. You can see the pets, their types, and where to grab them in the table below.

Pet Type Description Source Blue Clockwork Rocket Bot Mechanical Blue and red robot Stolen Present, but also available to purchase from regular toy vendors outside of the event in capital cities Clockwork Rocket Bot Mechanical Orange and red robot Stolen Present Father Winter’s Helper Humanoid Gnome wearing a green Santa costume Gaily-Wrapped Present Globe Yeti Beast Small, fluffy white yeti Wild spawn inside the large snow globes that can be found in capital cities for both the Alliance and Horde Grumpling Humanoid Small, gray yeti with spiky horns and an angry face Found in snow piles that can be accessed during the garrison Winter Veil daily quests Grunch Beast A miniature version of the Abominable Greench with a present on its back Stolen Present Jingles Beast Tiny, purple raptor hatchling Stolen Present Lumpy Elemental Coal-themed mini rock elemental Stolen Present Rotten Little Helper Humanoid Demonic ally of The Abominable Greench, wearing a santa costume Stolen Present Tiny Snowman Elemental Sentient snowman with a scarf and a top hat Gaily-Wrapped Present Winter’s Little Helper Humanoid Demonic ally of The Abominable Greench, wearing a Santa costume Gaily-Wrapped Present Winter Reindeer Critter Reindeer wearing a saddle and festive decorations Gaily-Wrapped Present

Snow Globe Yetis aren’t permanent spawns, but they respawn fairly quickly after a player has defeated them, so stick around the snow globe if you’ve not seen one yet.

Globe Yetis are cute and can help you add to the Humanoid tab of your battle pet collection. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Bear in mind that they’ll be quite low-level, so swap out your battle pet team before clicking on one so you can catch it easily.

Stolen Presents have random drops and can be obtained by completing the You’re A Mean One daily quest, which tasks you with killing the Abominable Greench, picking up Stolen Treats, and rescuing Metzen the Reindeer.

To get to this quest location easily, speak to one of the event NPCs near the snow globe in your faction’s main city for Winter Veil (Ironforge for Alliance and Orgrimmar for Horde) and ask to be transported to Hillsbrad Foothills. You can get there manually, but this lets you arrive in style by flying sleigh.

Gaily-Wrapped Presents can be found underneath the tree in your faction’s main city for the event from Dec. 25 to Jan. 2, offering random rewards.

You’ll need to be at least level 20 to open these presents, and the pets inside change appearance depending on whether it’s Winter Veil or not. For example, the Winter Reindeer doesn’t wear its festive accessories if the event is not currently ongoing.

To get the Grumpling, head to your garrison. The dailies from the garrison have snow piles that can be picked up, resulting in several different items, including the Grumpling battle pet. Our pulls from 50 snow piles included:

2 Grumplings (on the 13th and 47th snow piles)

4 Yellow Snowballs

13 Huge Snowballs

31 Snowballs

Grumplings can be caged and sold on the Auction House, so if you’re hoping to make a little extra gold, it’s worth the time. During the Winter Veil event, we found prices of around 8,000 to 8,800 gold, although this will vary based on server and when you sell them.

A pet called the Portentous Present should be appearing in 2024’s event, but at the time of writing, it is not currently known how to obtain it.

It’s likely that this will be a Gaily-Wrapped Present drop under the tree on Christmas itself, but this is speculation on our part, and we’ll update this guide once we know more about where it comes from.

Alongside these, the “Merry Munchkin” Costume is a Perky Pug disguise that can be obtained from a gift under the tree alongside Gaily-Wrapped Presents.

You can also tame a Hunter pet called the Dreaming Festive Reindeer during the event in the Old Hillsbrad Foothills dungeon. It has a transmog requirement and can be found in either its standard form or with a glowing red nose.

Mount

The Events Coordinator sells Merry Supplies-related items, like the Savage Gift. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There is only one Winter Veil-specific mount in WoW at the time of writing, called the Minion of Grumpus. This mount uses the same model as the main Grumpus NPC, similar to a standard yeti bbbbb with a seat on top of its back for the player to sit on.

This mount is obtained by opening Savage Gifts, which cost five Merry Supplies. To buy them, complete the garrison dailies for the event and speak to the Events Coordinator in your garrison. This is not a guaranteed drop—in fact, it’s far from it and believed to be around a two percent drop chance.

Transmog

One vendor will sell standard items like food, while the other will have the transmog items. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Plenty of transmog items can be obtained during the Feast of Winter Veil by speaking to Smokywood Pastures vendors, either in your faction’s main event city or in your garrison. You can see them below with their cost and appropriate slot.

Transmog Item Slot Description Cost Festive Green Holiday Belt Waist A black belt with a gold buckle and green-white fluffy trimmings 15 Gold Festive Green Holiday Boots Feet Black boots with gold hardware and white fur 15 Gold Festive Green Holiday Coat Chest A green and white top that looks like an emerald version of a Santa shirt 30 Gold Festive Green Holiday Pants Legs Black trousers 25 Gold Festive Green Holiday Shirt Shirt Identical to the Festive Green Holiday Vest but for the Shirt slot 30 Gold Festive Green Holiday Shorts Legs Shorts in the same color scheme and pattern as the Festive Green Holiday Pants 25 Gold Festive Green Holiday Sweater Shirt Identical to the Festive Green Holiday Coat but for the Shirt slot 30 Gold Festive Green Holiday Vest Chest A sleeveless version of the Festive Green Holiday Coat 30 Gold Festive Red Holiday Belt Waist A black belt with a gold buckle and red-white fluffy trimmings 15 Gold Festive Red Holiday Boots Feet Black boots with gold hardware and white fur, identical to the Festive Green Holiday Boots 15 Gold Festive Red Holiday Coat Chest A red and white top that looks like a Santa shirt 30 Gold Festive Red Holiday Pants Legs Dark red trousers 25 Gold Festive Red Holiday Shirt Shirt Identical to the Festive Red Holiday Vest but for the Shirt slot 30 Gold Festive Red Holiday Shorts Legs Shorts in the same color scheme and pattern as the Festive Red Holiday Pants 25 Gold Festive Red Holiday Sweater Shirt Identical to the Festive Red Holiday Coat but for the Shirt slot 30 Gold Festive Red Holiday Vest Chest A sleeveless version of the Festive Red Holiday Coat 30 Gold Gaudy Winter Veil Sweater Chest Bright, fluffy sweater with stripes and a Christmas tree on the front 38 Copper

Various holiday-themed hats can be picked up by defeating bosses while Winter Veil is ongoing, and they all match a number of the festive transmog items. These can be seen in the table below.

Hat Potential Drops Finely Tailored Green Holiday Hat Aspix

Blackwater Behemoth

Gashtooth

King Deepbeard

Illysanna Ravencrest

Raal the Gluttonous Finely Tailored Red Holiday Hat Council of Dreams

Fetid Devourer

Khajin the Unyielding

Rira Hapclaw

Skycap’n Kragg

Talixae Flamewreath

Tricktotem

Tyr, the Infinite Keeper

Vol’kaal Green Winter Hat Baroness Frieda

Beastlord Darmac

Dragha Shadowburner

Galakras

Lord Godfrey

Mage-Lord Urom

Oshir

Soulbinder Nyami

The Butcher

Tyrant Velhari



Red Winter Hat Admiral Ripsnarl

Baroness Frieda

Corla, Herald of Twilight

Commander Tharbek

Devos

General Nazgrim

Grand Magus Telestra

Globgrog

High Priestess Azil

Jedoga Shadowseeker

Sire Denathrius

Alongside these, three patterns for transmog gear are also available for purchase from the same Smokywood Pastures vendor, although two are faction-locked.

Alliance players will be able to purchase the Red Winter Clothes pattern from their appropriate vendor, while those with the Horde will be able to purchase the Green Winter Clothes pattern, but you can buy the opposite pattern in Shattrath City from Eebee Jinglepocket, a neutral vendor.

The Winter Clothes pattern creates a red and white fluffy crop top, arm warmers, and shorts set, and the Winter Boots pattern creates matching black boots. They cost 50 Silver each, and you’ll need 250 in Classic Tailoring and 285 in Classic Leatherworking to make them, respectively.

The patterns above are part of the group of profession patterns that Greatfather Winter will send in the mail to appropriately-skilled characters with the corresponding professions, alongside the Hot Apple Cider cooking recipe.

Two weapon illusions can be found during Winter Veil. Winter’s Grasp and Flames of Ragnaros can both be found in the Smokywood Pastures Special Gift item, alongside a handful of other schematics, recipes, and formulas.

Additionally, presents under the tree can contain the Warm Woolen Socks footwear transmog item in red, blue, or green.

Toys

Sadly, there isn’t a way to obtain this flying sleigh and horde of reindeer as a mount in-game. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As you might expect from the event theme, there are plenty of different toys to pick up and add to your collection during the Feast of Winter Veil. The main collectors’ items can be seen below.

Toy Description Source Crashin’ Thrashin’ Flamer Controller A fire-breathing, robotic toy that you can summon and play with for thirty seconds Stolen Present Crashin’ Thrashin’ Flyer Controller A controllable Goblin flyer that you can summon and play with for thirty seconds Stolen Present Crashin’ Thrashin’ Juggernaught (Alliance only) or Crashin’ Thrashin’ Battleship (Horde only) Controllable, robotic toys that you can play with for thirty seconds Stolen Present Crashin’ Thrashin’ Killdozer Controller A controllable, robotic Iron Horde themed toy that you can play with for thirty seconds Costs five Merry Supplies from your garrison Events Coordinator NPC Crashin’ Thrashin’ Racer Controller A small, controllable rocket toy on wheels that you can play with for thirty seconds Stolen Present Crashin’ Thrashin’ Shredder Controller A small, controllable Goblin shredder that you can play with for thirty seconds Stolen Present Disposable Winter Veil Suits A chest that can be placed on the ground to dress up the user and their party members in festive, Winter Veil-themed outfits Stolen Present Endothermic Blaster Shoots snow, cooldown reduced during the event Stolen Present Fuzzy Green Lounge Cushion A usable cushion that can be sat on for two minutes Stolen Present Greatfather Winter’s Hearthstone Festive-themed Hearthstone that functions like a standard Hearthstone Stolen Present Hearthstation (Different versions exist for the factions) “Improved” versions of traditional Hearthstone game boards Stolen Present MiniZep Controller Essentially another Crashin’ Thrashin’ Controller; summons a controllable toy for thirty seconds Stolen Present Pineapple Lounge Cushion A usable cushion that can be sat on for two minutes Stolen Present Red Wooden Sled A small, red sled that you can either pull battle pets around on or sit on to be pulled around by other players Stolen Present Safari Lounge Cushion A usable cushion that can be sat on for two minutes Stolen Present Scroll of Storytelling Applies a narrative-inspired filter to the game for two minutes Stolen Present Special Edition Foot Ball A kickable ball that can be kicked at another player Stolen Present The Pigskin A kickable ball that can be kicked at another player Stolen Present Toy Armor Set (Different versions exist for the factions) Wearable armor sets with a reduced cooldown during Winter Veil Stolen Present Toy Weapon Set (Different versions exist for the factions) Wearable weapon sets to go alongside the Toy Armor Sets, with reduced cooldowns during Winter Veil Stolen Present Wild Holly Festive mount decorations that can only be used during the event Stolen Present Winter Veil Chorus Book A small book that lets your character sing a festive song, only during the event Purchased from any of the Smokywood Pastures vendors during the event for 52 Silver Winter Veil Disguise Kit A festive disguise that you’ll need a Snowball for Sent in the mail after completing You’re A Mean One; can take up to a day to arrive in your post box Wreatharang A throwable, festive wreath Stolen Present Zhevra Lounge Cushion A usable cushion that can be sat on for two minutes Stolen Present

Almost all of the toys in the table above were featured gifts for previous years, and this year, the featured gifts are reported to be toys called the Box of Puntables and the Winter Veil Cracker.

There are several additional toys that you can pick up from the Stolen Present but can also find by shopping with regular toy vendors. These are:

Blue Crashin’ Thrashin’ Racer Controller, costing 40 Gold

Tiny Blue Ragdoll, costing 10 Gold

Tiny Green Ragdoll, costing 10 Gold

Toy Train Set, costing 250 Gold

Wind-Up Train Wrecker, costing 250 Gold

Alongside these, you can pick up a number of different projectile snowballs while hunting in snow piles for Grumplings during the garrison dailies, and a few of these snowballs will drop from quests, too.

These include Huge Snowballs and Savage Snowballs, all of which can be thrown at other players regardless of their faction.

Other rewards

In Ironforge, Pepe is just above the Smokywood Pastures stall. Screenshot and remix by Dot Esports

The Stolen Present has a chance of dropping the Highland Drake: Winter Veil Armor mount customization item, which gives the Dragonriding mount a festive aesthetic.

Festive wrapping paper can be purchased from Smokywood Pastures General Goods vendors in the shades blue, green, and purple, alongside Snowballs, Holiday Spices, Holiday Spirits, and recipes for Gingerbread Cookies, Eggnogg, and Hot Apple Cider.

A Winter Veil Pepe costume can also be obtained for free. Click on Pepe (the small bird) in either Ironforge or Orgrimmar to pick up A Tiny Winter Hat for the feathery friend. The Festive Trans-Dimensional Bird Whistle can also drop from Stolen Presents, giving Pepe a sleight to ride in.

An upgradable trinket with item level 571 and a massive stat boost can also be picked up from the Stolen Present. It’s called the Glowing Gift, and it’s worth keeping an eye out for.

The holidays are the perfect time for giving, after all, which explains why the Feast of Winter Veil in World of Warcraft has so many collectibles and rewards to pick up. Make sure to log on from Dec. 25 to Jan. 2 and visit Ironforge or Orgrimmar to pick up your gifts from Greatfather Winter.

