Blizzard confirms dates for WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.1 and season 2—and they’re coming much sooner than some fans anticipated

The release date for World of Warcraft: Dragonflight Patch 10.1: Embers of Neltharion has been revealed, and it’s coming much sooner than anyone could have anticipated. Dragonflight’s next major content update will be arriving on the live servers on May 2, with the game’s second season set to launch one week later on May 9.

Originally, Blizzard’s Dragonflight roadmap, which was released last December, had Patch 10.1’s release date scheduled for some time in either the spring or summer, making fans theorize that the patch could come sometime in early June. But a release scheduled for the second day of May is way ahead of schedule.

The pain Deathwing inflicted was only the beginning.



Patch 10.1: Embers of Neltharion arrives May 2.



This week in WoW: https://t.co/cssIkawGUK pic.twitter.com/N6NHGFadRj — World of Warcraft (@Warcraft) April 3, 2023

When Patch 10.1 launches on May 2, players will have full access to the game’s newest zone, the Zaralek Caverns, and all of the open-world content that the region will bring with it. This includes the continuation of the Dragonflight campaign, as well as the introduction of a new Renown track of the game’s newest faction, the Loamm Niffen.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

After the launch of the patch, season two of Dragonflight will begin, and the floodgates to a host of new PvE activities will burst open. Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible, will be Dragonflight’s next raid. The raid has nine bosses, and it will be available to play in its entirety upon launch, with Normal, Heroic, and Mythic difficulties all opening at once. This means that the next Race to World First event will begin as soon as Dragonflight season two goes live on May 9.

Not only will Aberrus be fully open on day one, but the newest season of Mythic+ will begin as well. In season two, the Mythic+ dungeon pool will be getting a completely fresh look, with the four remaining Dragonflight dungeons that weren’t featured in season one being rotated in. Four throwback dungeons, including two from the Battle for Azeroth expansion, are also being featured in Dragonflight season two’s dungeon pool.

Patch 10.1 will also feature several changes, including updates to Dragonriding, as well as the long-awaited introduction of cross-faction guilds.

WoW: Dragonflight Patch 10.1 is just 29 days away, with the patch being applied to the live servers on May 2.