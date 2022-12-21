Blizzard provides detailed roadmap for WoW: Dragonflight’s next 6 patches through end of 2023

The Vault of the Incarnates Race to World First isn’t over, but that hasn’t stopped Blizzard from letting players know what’s coming in 2023 for World of Warcraft Dragonflight.

Next year, the developer is planning to drop a total of six patches, with two mid-season patches this season and two mid-season patches dropping between seasons two and three.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The season two and three start times were perhaps the biggest news. While Blizzard didn’t say exactly when they will happen, it gave a general timeframe. Season two will start after Patch 10.0.7 in the spring and before 10.1.5 in the summer. Season three will likely start sometime in the late fall because Patch 10.1.7 is set for the fall.

Each of the new seasons will come with all of the same features and content you would expect. Both will have a new zone, raid, Mythic+ dungeon pool, and PvP season. Season two will also have some profession updates and more user interface changes.

Among the mid-season patch highlights are a megadungeon that is poised to come in the summer. Meanwhile, players can expect other features to come even sooner, like trading posts and poor/common quality gear transmogs in Patch 10.0.5. Additionally, Humans and Orcs will have a chance to get their heritage armor transmogs in the spring with Patch 10.0.7.

World of Warcraft Dragonflight was released on Nov. 28 and the expansion’s first raid is the freshest content in the game right now, so players have a lot of activities to occupy their time. The Vault of the Incarnates and Dragonflight’s season one were released just more than a week ago on the week of Dec. 12.