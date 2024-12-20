How to get Thrayir, Eyes of the Siren mount in World of Warcraft

Patch 11.0.7 introduced a handful of new mounts to pick up while exploring the Siren Isle zone in World of Warcraft. This zone holds a number of secrets to uncover, including a stunning Stormcrow mount as part of an elaborate ritual in the Forgotten Vault.

Here’s how to get the Thrayir, Eyes of the Siren mount in WoW The War Within, including every item you’ll need for the ritual and how to get it, along with where to get started.

WoW: Thrayir Stormcrow mount guide

To add the Thrayir Stormcrow mount to your collection in WoW, you need to find five different Runekeys across the Siren Isle. Some of them need to be assembled from Runekey Fragments, while others can be picked up whole from chests or boss drops.

Additionally, a couple of the Runekeys or Runekey Fragments are not guaranteed drops. Unless you get particularly lucky when hunting for Thrayir’s Runekeys, it’s likely that you’ll need to spend a few days grinding out the resources to claim this mount.

How to get the Cyclonic Runekey

Zek’ul hits hard, but with a big enough group, it’s simply a case of dealing enough damage. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Cyclonic Runekey is a drop from the rare mob Zek’ul the Shipbreaker. This giant Cthulhu-like creature can be found on the edge of the Siren Isle map, spawning fairly regularly after being defeated. We found it respawned roughly every 15-30 minutes during our testing.

The Cyclonic Runekey is not a guaranteed drop from this boss, and based on player reports, the drop rate appears to be fairly low. An exact drop rate is not available at the time of writing, but once the information becomes known, we’ll be sure to update this guide.

Additionally, community members have reported that they managed to fish up the Cyclonic Runekey by fishing directly behind the boss. This method is unconfirmed as of now, but it’s worth taking a stab at if you’re killing time between Zek’ul battles anyway.

How to get the Thunderous Runekey

This is one of the Runekeys that tasks you with locating Fragments and creating it yourself. You need five Thunderous Fragments to make it, which can be found in hidden, randomly spawning chests across the Siren Isle.

How to get the Torrential Runekey

Our first Torrential Fragment dropped from the Zek’ul the Shipbreaker fight, strangely enough. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You’ll need seven Torrential Fragments to get a Torrential Runekey, which drop randomly from mobs across the Siren Isle. Currently, specific drop rates are not known for this item, but once this information becomes available, we will update this guide.

Our first Torrential Fragment dropped from our second Zek’ul the Shipbreaker fight, way before we ever managed to get our hands on a Cyclonic Runekey. If you’re struggling to find Torrential Fragments, try farming Zek’ul for an hour or so to see if one drops for you there.

How to get the Turbulent Runekey

The Turbulent Runekey requires three Turbulent Fragments, which you’ll need to go on a small treasure hunt for across the Siren Isle. You’re looking for small, glowing gemstones on the ground, so zoom your camera in somewhat as they are quite hard to see.

Make sure you’re in the storm iteration of Siren Isle, too. These Fragments are found by Kul Tiran ghosts, and the ghosts will not spawn if you’re in the regular version of the zone.

Rune one

Simply interacting with the pile of dirt in front of the ghost should net you the Fragment. Screenshot and remix by Dot Esports

The first Turbulent Fragment can be found in the small garden outside the abandoned Inn, being dug up from the ground by a gardening ghost.

Rune two

It feels a little rude, but you’ll need to snatch this stone right out of the ghost’s hand. Screenshot and remix by Dot Esports

The second Turbulent Fragment can be found in the hand of a Kul Tiran ghost in the Spirit-Scarred Cave, being given as an offering at the altar.

Rune three

It’s hard to see the Turbulent Fragments, so zoom in to find the small, glowing stone. Screenshot and remix by Dot Esports

The third and final Turbulent Fragment can be found at the back of the Rotting Hole cave, just in front of the Kul Tiran ghost crouching against the wall.

When you have all three Turbulent Fragments, click to combine them into one Runekey. The same applies for the other Runekey Fragments.

How to get the Whirling Runekey

Ksvir the Forgotten has forgiving drop rates, especially compared to the others on Siren Isle. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Finally, you’ll need to head into the Forgotten Vault during a storm for the Whirling Runekey so it’s worth leaving this item until you’ve gotten the other four.

The Whirling Runekey is a drop from the Ksvir the Forgotten rare mob, who can be found in the southern area of the Forgotten Vault.

Precise drop rates are not known for this item currently, but it appears to be a guaranteed drop. It popped up for us on our first kill alongside the Glittering Vault Shard toy.

Where to get the Thrayir, Eyes of the Siren mount

Once you have all five Runekeys assembled and ready to go in your inventory, it’s time to head back into the Forgotten Vault. Make sure you’ve spoken to Sally Boltwrench to enter the storm version of the Siren Isle, as the mount will not be available in the standard version of the Forgotten Vault.

Head to Thrayir’s Ritual in the eastern section of this underground vault. Thrayir’s body will be laying on the ground, surrounded by five keystones that correspond to your collection of Runekeys.

Interact with each keystone one at a time to kickstart the ritual and proceed to the next step. There’s no particular order that you need to do these in for the ritual to work.

When the fifth Runekey has been used up, Thrayir will spring back into existence and offer the Thrayir, Eyes of the Siren quest. All you need to do to wrap up is pick up the quest and immediately turn it in, securing the mount and expanding your collection.

