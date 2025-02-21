5 places we’d love to own a house in World of Warcraft

Player housing is finally on the way for World of Warcraft with the Midnight expansion, much to the delight of the community, with both factions getting a unique zone to set up their home base in, inspired by various zones from around the world.

While there aren’t any additional player housing zones confirmed outside of the initial two mentioned in the official news post about the topic, there are some regions that feel like natural picks for player housing locations. Here are five we’d love to see in WoW‘s next chapter.

5 places we want to see as WoW player housing zones

The player housing reveal trailer dropped on Nov. 13, 2024, giving players a glimpse of what to expect. An official date for the player housing feature is unknown, but it’ll be arriving along with the Midnight expansion after The War Within ends.

Alliance players can expect a player housing zone inspired by Elwynn Forest, Westfall, and Duskwood, while Horde players will be treated to a zone that takes inspiration from Durotar and its coastline, along with Azshara.

While these zones do sound like beautiful tapestries sewn together from the in-game world, there are five other areas on the map that could make wonderful backdrops for players to build their houses against.

Boralus

A charming city by the sea. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Introduced in the Battle for Azeroth expansion as the main hub for Alliance players, Boralus feels cozy and warm, yet vast and mysterious all at once.

Unlike some other cities from older expansions, Boralus still manages to feel lively, thanks to the web-like network of buildings, busy port, and flickering lights. It’s particularly charming at night when the lanterns and torches glow amber against the deep blue sky.

Realistically, Boralus would be introduced as an Alliance-only player housing option if it became available on account of its ties to the Kul Tiran Kingdom, but it could be a delightful option for players who prefer a more comforting aesthetic.

Dalaran

Lore-wise, this one may be tricky. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While this may be a little tricky in terms of the lore and everything that’s happened in TWW‘s explosive storyline, it’s hard to deny how popular Dalaran would be as a housing option for both factions if the option was available.

In fact, when we dug into player’s dream housing options in a community story, the floating city popped up as one of the most frequently mentioned picks. Players can’t get enough of this city’s violet hues and mysterious aura, and the idea of being able to customize an upper-spire apartment sounds incredible.

The Jade Forest

Jewel-toned buildings and babbling brooks. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You’ll notice a small Mists of Pandaria bias in this list—despite how divisive the expansion was, it’s hard to deny how visually striking Pandaria is. Whether you’re a fan of Pandarens, can you really call The Jade Forest hard to look at?

The contrast of the jewel-toned buildings against the lush forest in this area is mesmerizing, and the abundance of wildlife helps it to feel truly alive. The interior of every building in The Jade Forest feels cheerful and comforting, and the themed customization options would undoubtedly be whimsical.

Suramar

One of the prettiest zones in the game. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Admittedly, Suramar looks like it may be quite a cold place to live, with plenty of dangers to manage while attempting to set up your home. It’s also one of the most breath-taking zones in the game, with its intricate architecture and elegant spires gleaming against the skies of the Broken Isles.

Legion is still widely regarded as one of the most visually stunning expansions in WoW‘s history, with zones like Highmountain and Stormheim being two other potential picks for vibrant zones to let players settle in. Suramar takes the crown in terms of sheer aesthetic appeal and beauty, though.

Vale of Eternal Blossoms

Just ignore the Sha and it should be fine. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you could deal with being close to the Siege of Orgrimmar’s entrance for a prolonged period, the Vale of Eternal Blossoms would be a charming place to live.

We picked the Vale of Eternal Blossoms for its unique color palette and dreamy aesthetic. The golden trees and warm-toned buildings help to make this zone feel like a divine place to explore—even if there are plenty of enemies milling around the area.

At the time of writing, only two zones have been confirmed as options for the player housing, but it’s possible we may see more added to the lineup in the future.

