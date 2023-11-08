WoW Dragonflight: How to start and complete Coalition of Flames

World of Warcraft Dragonflight Patch 10.2 is here, and you can finally head to the long-awaited zone, the Emerald Dream. But not before you complete the Coalition of Flames quest chain.

Coalition of Flames is the first chapter of the main campaign in Patch 10.2, and you can’t skip it if you want to join your friends and guildmates in the Emerald Dream. This quest chain was actually introduced in Patch 10.1.7 and if you didn’t complete it then, you’ll have some work left today.

Here’s how you can start and complete Coalition of Flames in Dragonflight.

How to start Coalition of Flames in WoW Dragonflight

Coalition of Flames chain starts automatically and you turn it in Valdrakken. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

Coalition of Flames starts automatically in Valdrakken. This quest should pop up as soon as you enter the hub city, and should be in your quest log under the Campaign section. The first quest in the chain is called A Sentinel’s Summon and it tasks you with finding Shandris in Valdrakken.

You turn in this quest in Valdrakken at the 50.2 53.0 coordinates and simply follow the remaining quests in the chain to wrap it up.

If you don’t have this quest, it’s quite possible you’re on the next quest, Fire Season, or you might have already completed the chain.

How to complete Coalition of Flames in WoW Dragonflight

To complete Coalition of Flames, you need to start and finish the following quests:

A Sentinel’s Summon

Fire Season

Dousing the Wards and Eyes of Fire

Through the Flames

Inflammatory Information

Raise the Alarm

Once you complete Raise the Alarm, you’re ready to take on the next challenge—completing the Call of the Dream quest to get to the Emerald Dream.

Can you skip Coalition of Flames in WoW Dragonflight?

No, you can’t skip Coalition of Flames. This is a mandatory quest chain you need to complete to get to the Emerald Dream, and there’s no way around it. The good news is that you only have to complete the story on one of your characters—your alts don’t have to complete it again.