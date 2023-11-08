WoW Dragonflight: How to start and complete Call of the Dream

There’s nothing better than coming back from work or school and jumping straight into a new World of Warcraft Dragonflight patch. We all have our rituals when a new patch lands, but your priority in Patch 10.2 should be the main campaign and the Call of the Dream quest.

Call of the Dream quest is by far the most important quest you’ll encounter in this patch since this is the beginning of the Emerald Dream main campaign, taking you to the new zone, teeming with life and secrets just waiting to be discovered. But completing this quest isn’t as straightforward as Blizzard originally believed.

I’ll walk you through the Call of the Dream quest, explaining how to start and complete this quest and finally get to the Emerald Dream.

How to start Call of the Dream in WoW Dragonflight

The Call of the Dream quest will greet you as soon as you log into the game, and you can find it in your quest log under the Campaign section.

Left-click the quest in your quest log, and then click the Accept button to start The Call of the Dream.

How to complete Call of the Dream in WoW Dragonflight

This is where the Coalition of Flames chain starts. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

This quest is the first quest in the main Emerald Dream campaign, and you need to complete the previous chapter of the story to continue. To do so, complete the Coalition of Flames story chapter and then travel to Ohn’ahran Plains to enter the Emerald Dream.

To complete the Coalition of Flames, you need to complete the following quests:

A Sentinel’s Summon

Fire Season

Dousing the Wards and Eyes of Fire

Through the Flames

Inflammatory Information

Raise the Alarm

This is a questline from Dragonflight Patch 10.1.7, and it starts in Valdrakken at the 50.2 53.0 coordinates. The first quest is A Sentinel’s Summon and if you can’t find it in Valdrakken at the above-mentioned coordinates, it could be that the quest is already in your log.

Can you skip Call of the Dream in WoW Dragonflight?

No, you can’t skip Call of the Dream. This is a mandatory quest that is part of the main campaign, and if you plan on making it to the Emerald Dream, I advise you to start this quest. The questline isn’t really that long, and if you’re not into lore, it should take you 20 to 30 minutes to complete it.