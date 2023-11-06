WoW Dragonflight: How to get to the Emerald Dream

There's more than one way to get to the Emerald Dream.

The Emerald Dream is a new zone added with World of Warcraft Dragonflight Patch 10.2, but given it’s separated from the four original Dragon Isles zones, getting there might be tricky.

This is one of the most iconic WoW zones that’s been mentioned in the data files since the original game was released in 2004. For years, fans have been begging Blizzard to give us an Emerald Dream-themed expansion or a zone that would finally reveal the inner workings of Ysera’s realm. In the Emerald Dream in Patch 10.2, you’ll find various treasures, new creatures, the Dream Wardens faction, and a new storyline that needs solving.

Here’s how you can get to the Emerald Dream, no matter if this is your first or 100th visit.

How to get to the Emerald Dream for the first time in WoW Dragonflight

The Emerald Dream is located in the Ohn’ahran Plains on the Dragon Isles. Before you can get to unraveling the secrets of the Emerald Dream, you first need to unlock the zone. To do so, you need to accept and complete the Call of the Dream quest that welcomes you upon logging into the game.

You then need to complete the quest Emerald Welcome, which tasks you with crossing over into the Emerald Dream. Once you enter the zone, I advise you first complete the main campaign, and then you can explore the zone.

Once you complete this questline, you don’t have to complete it again with your alts. You can simply travel to the zone.

How to get to the Emerald Dream in WoW Dragonflight

Once you’ve completed the main storyline, you can get to the Emerald Dream zone by flying there. The Emerald Dream is located in Ohn’ahran Plains and you can get there by either using a Flightpath or with your favorite Dragonriding drake. Since this is a separate zone, you need to enter it via a portal.

The exact location of the Emerald Dream entrance in WoW Dragonflight

The portal taking you to the Emerald Dream is in Ohn’ahran Plains. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The entrance of the Emerald Dream is at the 18.70, 51, 90 coordinates in Ohn’ahran Plains. You can fly there with your Dragonriding mount, or you can fly to the Shady Sanctuary and then use Dragonriding to get there.

Flightpaths to the Emerald Dream in WoW Dragonflight

The Emerald Dream has three separate flight paths you can unlock. As far as I tested it, these flightpaths can only be used in the Emerald Dream. This means you can’t use a Flithpath from, for example, Valdrakken to the Emerald Dream.

Instead, you’ll have to reach the portal in the Ohn’ahran Plains and cross it over.

Portal to the Emerald Dream in WoW Dragonflight

You unlock a portal to the Emerald Dream by completing the campaign quests. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you complete the introductory Emerald Dream questline, you’ll unlock the portal to the Emerald Dream from Valdrakken. The portal is located in the Emerald Enclave in Valdrakken at the 63.15, 57,67 coordinates.

This portal will take you to the Emerald Dream, but there’s no portal back to Valdrakken in the zone. Instead, you’ll have to use either Hearthstone or other means to reach the hub city.