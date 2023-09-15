WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.2: Emerald Dream zone release date, subzones, and more

The first look at the new zone, the Emerald Dream.

After years and years of trying to sneak a peek into the Emerald Dream—the fabled Druid zone known as the land of the dreams, which was established by Ysera herself—we’re finally seeing this iconic zone in World of Warcraft Dragonflight Patch 10.2, Guardians of the Dream.

Since the Emerald Dream is an ever-changing spirit realm, existing outside the physical world of Azeroth, the bravest adventurers will be entering this zone from Ohn’arhan Plains. The zone is everything I imagined it to be and more—dreamy trees, starry sky, lush flowers, waterfalls, and incredible wildlife. But Fyrakk and his Primalist forces are trying to destroy the new World Tree, Amirdrassil, as they attempt to reach the perfection that’s the Emerald Dream, just to destroy life.

Here’s everything we know so far about the new zone, including its release date, map, subzones, and more.

The Emerald Dream is a new zone in Dragonflight Patch 10.2, and it will release in fall 2023, according to the patch roadmap. Unfortunately, we don’t have an exact release date, but given the fact that all other Dragonflight patches were released two months after the previous patch, I’d say we can expect it in November, right after Blizzcon 2023 (Nov. 3 to 4).

WoW Dragonflight Emerald Dream map and subzones

There are a number of subzones in the Emerald Dream. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Ancient Bough

Shoreline Roots

Amirdrassil

Whorlwing Basin

Smoldering Copse

Lushdream Crags

Wellspring of Life

Scrorching Chasm

Eye of Ysera

WoW Dragonflight Emerald Dream faction, the Dream Wardens

The Dream Wardens are the new faction we’ll meet in the Emerald Dream and they will help us repel Fyrakk’s forces. In total, there are 20 levels of Renown with the Dream Wardens, each level giving you better rewards. The rewards are Dreaming Crests, a currency used to upgrade gear, various items, Flightstones, transmogs, and special Dragonriding drake customizations.

WoW Dragonflight Emerald Dream enemies

There are a number of enemies to find in Emerald dream. Here are just a few of them:

Players will meet various enemies in the Emerald Dream. Image via Blizzard Entertainment Image via Blizzard Entertainment Image via Blizzard Entertainment Image via Blizzard Entertainment Image via Blizzard Entertainment

