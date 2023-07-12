What is Amirdrassil in WoW Dragonflight? Warcraft’s new World Tree, explained

A new World Tree is sprouting in World of Warcraft, and very soon, players are going to be tasked with defending it. The tree, which is called “Amirdrassil,” was mentioned by Alexstrasza in the final cutscene for the new Dawn of the Infinite dungeon, and players across the community have already begun to investigate what the future could hold for the tree.

Although Alexstrasza’s mention of Amirdrassil in Patch 10.1.5 marked the first time that players heard the tree called by its name, it’s not the first time it’s been referenced. Players who are caught up with all chapters of the Dragonflight campaign should recognize Amirdrassil as the World Tree that was planted by Tyrande Whisperwind in the Ohn’ahran Plains’ Ancient Bough earlier in the expansion.

Here’s everything we know about Amirdrassil, as well as when we think the World Tree will have its time in the spotlight in-game.

What’s so special about Amirdrassil?

The Ancient Bough will likely be a relevant subzone very soon. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Amirdrassil’s seed was brought to life by some of the most powerful beings from across the lore of World of Warcraft. The tree was crafted in conjunction with the powers of the Winter Queen of the Night Fae, as well as the moon goddess Elune, and eventually planted by Tyrande Whisperwind, the leader of the Night Elves. The seed, which was infused with the souls of the deceased elves who perished in the burning of another World Tree—Teldrassil—was referred to as a “symbol of hope” by Alexstrasza when it first came to light in Patch 10.0.

Related: Best trinkets from the Dawn of the Infinite megadungeon in WoW Dragonflight

Currently, Amirdrassil is growing inside the Emerald Dream, meaning it does not yet have a material model on Azeroth. It’s expected that when the World Tree comes forth from the spiritual realm of the Emerald Dream, it will do so by entering through the portal in the Ancient Bough that’s guarded by Ysera at coordinates [19, 51] in the Ohn’ahran Plains.

When will Amirdrassil have an impact on WoW Dragonflight’s story?

The concluding cinematic for Dawn of the Infinite implies that the defense of Amirdrassil is imminent, and players should prepare for whatever onslaught Fyrakk is planning. Since the launch of Patch 10.1 in May 2023, the Primal Incarnate has been assaulting the Dragon Isles as a whole, with the Ohn’ahran Plains being a major location for his reign of terror. Since Fyrakk wasn’t dispatched in July’s Patch 10.1.5, it’s likely that he’ll be a major villain in Patch 10.2 and perhaps even beyond.

In the same cinematic, Nozdormu, the Bronze Dragon Aspect, has a vision of “burning embers,” which is interrupted by Alexstrasza and Chromie, who claim that Merithra, the Green Dragon Aspect, must be warned before any damage comes to the new World Tree. It’s extremely likely that defending the tree from Fyrakk and the other Incarnates will be a major plot point in a future patch.

About the author