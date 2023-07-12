Best trinkets from the Dawn of the Infinite megadungeon in WoW Dragonflight

Dawn of the Infinite is the newest dungeon added to World of Warcraft Dragonflight on July 11. And with the addition of a new dungeon, new gear has entered the full loot table. If you’ve been struggling to get gear on any of your characters, a new source of loot has come to the game, and frankly, much of the gear that drops in the Dawn of the Infinite is worth farming.

The dungeon features plenty of new items, many of which have unique effects and new stats attached to them. Plus, with a new item level upgrade track available for players who complete the dungeon on “hard mode,” you can take some of the gear and bring it up to speed with some of the best Mythic-level items from season two.

In WoW, it’s arguable that no gear is as important or meaningful to a character’s loadout as the trinkets they use, and in Dawn of the Infinite, each role will be able to target some particularly strong trinkets that can completely turn your spec into something entirely new.

Here are the best available trinkets in WoW’s new Dawn of the Infinite megadungeon.

Best Dawn of the Infinite trinket for DPS

Mirror of Fractured Tomorrows

Although there are several DPS trinkets available in the Dawn of the Infinite, none are quite as versatile as the Mirror of Fractured Tomorrows. The item allows you to summon a mirror image of yourself that casts spells for 20 seconds. During this time period, you also gain a boost of 3,000 points to your highest secondary stat, making the Mirror one of the most reliable DPS increasers that players have available to them this season. The trinket is usable for Strength, Agility, and Intellect classes, meaning you’ll likely run into some competition if you want to farm it yourself.

Best Dawn of the Infinite trinket for tanks

Prophetic Stonescales

The Prophetic Stonescales are a strong option for tanks this season as they allow you to come back from the brink of death once every eight minutes. When this passive cooldown is popped, you restore upwards of 700,000 HP, gain a Haste buff, and take reduced damage from whatever enemy killed you. This trinket can have extreme value in Mythic+ dungeons and progression raiding as it will save your team from having a break in the momentum of a pull.

Best Dawn of the Infinite trinket for healers

Echoing Tyrstone

The Echoing Tyrstone allows you to “bank” 30 percent of your healing for the next 10 seconds, and unleash that stored-up healing whenever a nearby target falls below 35 percent HP. Additionally, the trinket will grant that target a Haste buff. The Echoing Tyrstone is the best available trinket for healers in Dawn of the Infinite as it gives groups an extra safety net whenever a player’s health goes in the red.

