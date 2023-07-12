When will Dawn of the Infinite’s Heroic mode release in WoW Dragonflight?

Dawn of the Infinite is the newest dungeon added to World of Warcraft Dragonflight on July 11. Unlike any other dungeon that the expansion has brought forth so far, this one is absolutely massive. With eight bosses in store for players, Dawn of the Infinite checks all the boxes of a typical “megadungeon.”

Other megadungeons released in the past include Return to Karazhan, Operation: Mechagon, and Tazavesh, the Veiled Market. Each of those had more bosses than standard dungeons, and when it came time to put them in the Mythic+ pool, they were split up into two wings. For players queuing up into the Heroic version of Dawn of the Infinite sometime in the future, a dual-wing approach (with each wing featuring four bosses) will likely also be the case.

Here’s when we expect Dawn of the Infinite to expand beyond its current single-difficulty limitations and become available on Heroic mode.

When will Dawn of the Infinite be available on Heroic?

Currently, Dawn of the Infinite is only available on base-level Mythic difficulty, with no options for Mythic+, Heroic, or Normal.

Dawn of the Infinite will be queueable on Heroic difficulty in a future patch, likely Patch 10.1.7. When that patch arrives, the instance will be playable in a pickup group on Heroic difficulty, and players won’t have to create a premade group to enter the dungeon. Keep in mind that Heroic difficulty is easier than Mythic, and as a result, the rewards that the dungeon yields on that difficulty will be lesser in item level and power.

Still, if you’re a player who is just looking to experience the story and maybe catch up with the game’s narrative at a later date, a simple and straightforward version of the dungeon that you can queue into with little hassle is a great way to get the bulk of the game’s story without having to worry about intense mechanics.

We predict that Dawn of the Infinite will release on Heroic difficulty in Patch 10.1.7, which is slated to arrive in the fall, according to the official WoW content roadmap.

