All WoW Dragonflight season 2 Mythic+ dungeons, ranked by difficulty

The second Mythic+ season of World of Warcraft Dragonflight has taken things up a notch. With new affixes, dungeons, and mechanics to deal with, players are being tested left and right, and it’s fair to say there’s definitely been a difficulty increase between seasons one and two.

If you took some time off between the seasons and are expecting to jump right back in, you’ll be greeted by a flurry of tougher dungeons and mechanics that will throw you for a loop. Although there are definitely still freebies in season two that are comparable to dungeons like Shadowmoon Burial Grounds and Court of Stars from season one, there will be a learning period for all of the dungeons in the new season’s pool.

This list will feature the hardest dungeons towards the top and the easiest towards the bottom, with the easiest dungeon ranked number one. Here are all of the dungeons in WoW Dragonflight season two, ranked in order of difficulty from hardest to easiest.

8) Uldaman: Legacy of Tyr

Uldaman: Legacy of Tyr is cited as one of the toughest dungeons in Dragonflight season two. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Five bosses and a 40-minute timer aside, Uldaman is a tough dungeon no matter how you slice it. The dungeon’s difficulty spikes in the second half, with Sentinel Talondras and Emberon serving as tough gear checks at almost all keystone difficulties.

If your group (especially your healer) isn’t well-equipped to live through some of those back-end boss fights, your run could dissolve quickly.

Plus, the dungeon is tough for high-end players, as it’s the only one in the pool that’s yet to be completed in time on level +27 or higher, as of publication, according to WoW stats site Subcreation.

7) The Vortex Pinnacle

The Vortex Pinnacle has a relatively tough learning curve, and players who haven’t read up on the dungeon’s mechanics will be punished. Almost every mob and boss in this place has a unique move you need to get used to and execute perfectly if timing a run is in the cards for your WoW team. If you’re a learn-as-you-go type of player, the dungeon is going to punish you for every single mistake you make.

6) Halls of Infusion

The Halls of Infusion can be a particularly tricky dungeon to get through, especially on Tyrannical weeks, when all four bosses have the potential to tank your run with just one ability. Everything in this dungeon hits hard, and to make matters worse, the relatively long runbacks through the dungeon’s winding halls make this instance tough to time if you’re a mistake-prone player.

5) Brackenhide Hollow

Brackenhide Hollow is full of dangerous bosses. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

One could make the case that Brackenhide Hollow is one of the tougher dungeons in WoW Dragonflight season two, but with how hard some of the other names on this list are, I believe placing it fifth feels reasonable. Brackenhide’s first section is lengthy, and both the trash and boss (Hackclaw’s War Band) hit hard. With a decent level of difficulty throughout, Brackenhide Hollow is still a balanced dungeon, albeit one that leans on the more challenging side.

4) Neltharus

Neltharus is arguably the most fair and well-balanced dungeon in the pool this season. With reasonable trash mobs and engaging boss fights throughout, there are few mechanics that can make players feel like they were cheated during their runs.

3) Neltharion’s Lair

After a series of nerfs in Patch 10.1, Neltharion’s Lair slid from its spot as one of the toughest dungeons to one of the easiest. The final section of the instance, which includes everything from Naraxas to Dargrul, can still be a tough gauntlet, but nowhere near as difficult as some of the other hard sections of dungeons this season.

2) Freehold

Freehold’s bosses can be completed in any order. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Freehold was one of the simplest dungeons to time back when it made its debut during Battle for Azeroth in 2018, and that still remains true today. The dungeon is easy to time, largely thanks to the freedom players have when it comes to “big pulling” mobs alongside bosses. Plus, the non-linearity of the dungeon’s route can make for creative pulling strategies that only make it easier to finish within its time restraints.

1) The Underrot

Ever since season two launched last month, the Underrot has been the go-to dungeon for key-pushers everywhere. Players looking to farm Mythic+ score have flocked to the Underrot because of its relatively easy boss fights—each of which has very few mechanics to deal with. Furthermore, the mechanics that are present in the Underrot are relatively forgiving, and won’t one-shot you if you fall victim to them.

