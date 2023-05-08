How to get to Brackenhide Hollow in WoW Dragonflight

With the launch of WoW Dragonflight season two on May 9, eight new dungeons are being added to the game’s refreshed Mythic+ pool. Among them is Brackenhide Hollow, an instance introduced with Dragonflight in November 2022.

WoW players were most fearful of Brackenhide Hollow entering the Mythic+ rotation out of all of the season’s new and reintroduced dungeons, particularly because of the frontloaded number of trash packs at the start of the dungeon. When Dragonflight season two progresses to a point where players are going to be pushing high Mythic+ keys, Brackenhide Hollow might be a particular pain, especially on Fortified weeks.

Regardless of the way it’s balanced, though, players will still be eager to get into the dungeon on Mythic+ difficulty. Here’s where you can find the entrance to Brackenhide Hollow.

Where is the Brackenhide Hollow entrance in WoW Dragonflight?

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Brackenhide Hollow may be the easiest dungeon in the new Mythic+ pool to track down. Its entrance is just outside of the Tuskarr capital of Iskaara, so all you’ll have to do to get there is take the flight path to the Tuskarr town and take a few steps south.

Contrary to what your map might tell you, Brackenhide Hollow (the dungeon) is not located in Brackenhide Hollow (the open-world subregion). Instead, the entrance to the instance can be found near the southwestern tip of the Azure Span at coordinates [11.51, 48.85].

South of Iskaara, there are two docks: One of them is home to a boat that will take you on a world tour of Azeroth, and the other contains the entrance to Brackenhide Hollow. If you find yourself on the dock with Kivrok the “Boat Organizer,” look to the west (your right) and you’ll see the other dock.

The entrance to Brackenhide is at the end of the dock on the far west. Don’t worry, your character won’t fall off the dock into the water (unless you’re lagging, of course). You’ll simply phase through the portal and end up at the start of the dungeon.