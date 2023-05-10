The Underrot dungeon guide for WoW Dragonflight season 2: Boss strategy, best route, and more

The Underrot is one of eight new (or returning) dungeons coming to WoW Dragonflight in season two, which began on May 9. Veteran WoW players who played the game during Battle for Azeroth should be familiar with the Underrot since it was a staple in that expansion’s dungeon pool throughout its entirety.

With just a 33-minute timer attached to it, the Underrot is one of the shortest dungeons in Dragonflight season two. It’s tied with Freehold and Neltharion’s Lair for the second-shortest timer in the pool this season. Part of the reason why the dungeon’s timer is so quick is because players can effectively combine pulls and take down multiple packs of enemies at once. In some cases, trash mobs can be pulled with bosses, making “big pulls” a go-to strategy in this dungeon for many groups.

If run through efficiently, the Underrot can easily turn into one of the quickest Mythic+ dungeons you can run, especially if you’re well-versed in the dungeon’s mechanics (which there aren’t many of, thankfully).

Here’s everything you need to know to make your Underrot runs go as smoothly as possible, from the most efficient tips for its boss fights to the best time-saving route you can take.

All bosses in the Underrot and how to beat them

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Elder Leaxa

One of the most straightforward “tank-and-spank” bosses of the season, Elder Leaxa can be dealt with swiftly by interrupting Blood Bolt and using healing cooldowns and/or defensives whenever affected by Taint of G’huun.

Cragmaw the Infested

Cragmaw presents the most tank-focused fight of the Underrot. Your tank will have to face the boss toward a wall to effectively deal with mechanics like Indigestion and Charge. Tanks can effectively cut the size of Cragmaw’s boss room in half by placing him in front of a wall and making less work for the other members of the group.

Almost every ability Cragmaw casts during this fight will spawn Larvae from his body, and it’s the job of the DPS and Healer to step on them in time. Failing to run over a Larvae will spawn an add, complicating a relatively simple fight.

Sporecaller Zancha

Perhaps the toughest boss in the Underrot, Sporecaller Zancha will test your ability to dodge and weave through harmful abilities. Do everything in your power to not get hit by any green-and-gray spores that float around the room since contact with one will deal immense damage through a disease effect that’s otherwise avoidable. These spores can be nullified by either stepping on top of the green mushrooms that spawn around the edge of the boss’ room or by running to a patch of those green mushrooms whenever you’re targeted by Upheaval. The tank can also assist in removing potential spores by facing the boss toward a patch of mushrooms when he casts Shockwave.

Unbound Abomination

Although this encounter may seem complicated on the surface, the Unbound Abomination is fairly simple once you can wrap your head around the idea of damaging a boss indirectly. The Unbound Abomination can only be taken down by damaging Blood Visages, and those only spawn once you’ve damaged the main boss’ shield to a certain threshold.

It’s the job of the DPS players in your group to swap from the boss to the Blood Visages as quickly as possible, while still managing to clear the gray patches on the floor with the Cleansing Light buff that’s periodically applied to random players.

What is the best route for the Underrot Mythic+ runs?

One of the most reliable rules of thumb in the Underrot is going to be “hug the wall.” There are plenty of optional trash mobs in the Underrot, and if you run through the center of certain corridors or walkways, there’s a good chance you’ll pull an extra enemy.

You can start the dungeon by clearing mobs on either the left or right path heading down to Elder Leaxa (although the left side has more enemies). Following the first boss, you’ll want to hug the left wall of the cavern that separates her from Cragmaw’s boss room. You can then clear out all of the enemies on the left side of Cragmaw’s room before engaging the boss, giving you a decent chunk of the space to work with when fighting the dungeon’s second boss.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment, Mythic Dungeon Tools

The path between Cragmaw and Sporecaller Zancha is a narrow one, although the tried-and-true “hug the wall” strategy will continue to pay dividends. Keep to your left and take down all mobs that you aggro (including any spawning Grotesque Horrors) until you reach the boss. During Fortified weeks, this nasty trail of mobs hits the hardest out of most other enemies in the dungeon, so burning cooldowns here won’t cripple your overall DPS later in the run.

After defeating Zancha, keep to your right and defeat any combination of Faceless Corruptors and Grotesque Horrors you need to in order to get your group to 100 percent of Enemy Forces. After defeating the final pack of Corruptors who guard the gold gate to the lowest level of the Underrot, you’ll have access to the instance’s final boss.

Best loot from the Underrot

The Underrot’s loot pool includes some strong items, including the Rotcrusted Voodoo Doll, which Intellect-based casters will find value in, as well as the Loop of Pulsing Veins, a Haste/Mastery ring that many specs will find useful. The Bile-Stained Crawg Tusks is a one-handed fist weapon with a stacking poison effect that many melee DPS classes will want to seek out, too.

Of course, the Underrot is also home to the Underrot Crawg Harness, a mount that’s farmable on Mythic+ difficulty this season.