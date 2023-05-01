How to get to the Underrot in World of Warcraft

The Underrot is coming back to the World of Warcraft Mythic+ dungeon pool with the start of Dragonflight season two. This means players will have to return to the continents introduced to the game with the Battle for Azeroth expansion in August 2018 to reach the dungeon.

During Battle for Azeroth, the Underrot was one of the hardest-to-reach dungeons in that expansion since its entrance is tucked away deep under the main level of its home zone. Luckily, every player is now able to fly in all BfA zones, making the trek to the Underrot much easier than it was in the past.

Whether you’re getting a Dragonflight Mythic+ group together or are simply looking to farm the Underrot Crawg, here’s how to reach the Underrot for yourself.

Where is the entrance to the Underrot in WoW?

The Underrot is located in Nazmir, a zone that can be found on the continent of Zandalar. Horde players will have an easier time getting there as Zandalar was their home continent during Battle for Azeroth, while Alliance players will have to make use of an extra step and arrive in Nazmir from a boat in Kul Tiras. Alliance players will have to speak with Grand Admiral Jes-Tereth in Boralus to secure travel to Nazmir.

Related: 3 Mythic+ dungeons will be farmable for mounts in WoW: Dragonflight season 2

Once you’ve arrived in Nazmir, fly to the middle of the zone’s map until you reach the sub-area called the “Heart of Darkness.” Travel as far down as you can and the entrance to the Underrot will be on the lowest-possible level of the complex.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment | Remix by Dot Esports

Take the road down at coordinates [52.45, 67.68] and follow it until you reach the blue dungeon portal. If you encounter a green portal at the end of a road, you’ve reached the entrance to Uldir, a nearby raid. Make a 180-degree turn if that happens and head in the opposite direction. The entrance to the Underrot is marked by a blue portal icon on your zone map.