Uldaman Legacy of Tyr dungeon guide for WoW Dragonflight season 2: Boss strategy, best route, and more

Season two of WoW Dragonflight’s Mythic+ rotation re-introduces one of the game’s oldest dungeons: Uldaman. This time around, players will be entering an updated version of the dungeon called Uldaman: Legacy of Tyr, complete with new bosses and a refreshed layout.

Uldaman is one of the longest dungeons in WoW Dragonflight, with five bosses and a near-40-minute timer. Forming a group for this instance means you’re in it for the long haul as Uldaman is a uniquely demanding dungeon.

Here’s everything you need to know about Uldaman: Legacy of Tyr in WoW Dragonflight season two, including strategies for each of its five bosses, the best loot available in the dungeon, and more.

All bosses in Uldaman Legacy of Tyr | Uldaman boss strategy

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The Lost Dwarves

With one of the smallest boss rooms in recent WoW memory, the Lost Dwarves asks players to make the most of the space they’re given as it’s quickly going to be covered up with patches of fire. Standing in fire will, of course, make your Healer sad, so try to keep the bosses as close to one side of the room as possible to give yourself more open space to work with later on in the encounter.

Bromach

While it may seem tempting to burn Bromach down as fast as possible, it’s imperative that all of the adds that he summons get nuked as quickly as they spawn, especially his Quaking Totem. AoE-focused specs will have a field day in this fight, especially once Bromach, his troggs, and the totem are piled up on top of each other.

Sentinel Talondras

Sentinel Talondras is the most tank-focused fight in Uldaman. DPS players should drop the golden orbs that the boss creates in a line, evenly spaced from one another, so the tank can kite the boss into the orbs and prevent her from gaining maximum energy. If the boss does hit max energy, your team is likely going to wipe, especially on higher keys.

Emberon

This boss is easily the heaviest throughput check in the instance. You’re going to have to consistently deal with ticking damage, in addition to meeting heavy DPS thresholds. Mistakes frequently occur during the intermission phase, which requires players to run around the room and defeat golems while avoiding a clockwise-rotating set of laser beams. The beams will easily one-shot you; don’t stand in them. To get past this phase, do everything you can to burn the adds as quickly as possible, and don’t be afraid to stand still for a moment to let one of the beams pass by.

Chrono-Lord Deios

The final boss of Uldaman is perhaps the most straightforward of the dungeon as all of the Chrono-Lord’s mechanics should be familiar to players. The only mix-up you might run into could come during the “DPS phase,” where you’ll need to stand in the puddles of sand to gain a haste buff. Don’t worry, you’ll notice it—your screen will turn gray and the game will prompt you to “reverse timeflow.” As a general note, you should be standing near the boss’ front claws during the majority of the fight, giving yourself enough space to dodge his Sand Breath.

What is the best route for Uldaman Legacy of Tyr in Mythic+?

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment, Mythic Dungeon Tools Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment, Mythic Dungeon Tools

There are a few ways around the fact that you’re likely going to go over the 100 percent enemy forces threshold by a larger margin than you would in most dungeons. Since mobs in Uldaman are closely packed together, you’re likely going to find many trash packs unavoidable. Plus, Uldaman is laid out in a straight line with very few diverging paths, so pushing forward is going to be your only option when it comes to getting through enemy packs. Unfortunately, Uldaman doesn’t really allow for any wild Mythic+ skips, and players don’t have much agency over their route.

How to get to Uldaman in WoW Dragonflight

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Uldaman is easily the most out-of-the-way dungeon to get to this expansion since it requires players to travel back to one of WoW’s most forgotten zones: the Badlands. This zone in the southern portion of the Eastern Kingdoms can be accessed by way of a portal in Valdrakken, located just behind Sorotis in the city’s Sapphire Enclave. Alternatively, you could fly to the Badlands by traveling to nearby cities like Stormwind, Ironforge, or Booty Bay.

Best loot in Uldaman Legacy of Tyr

Uldaman has several best-in-slot items for a number of specs, although the most notable pieces of gear to come out of this dungeon are two trinkets. The Homeland Raid Horn is a particularly strong Agility trinket that calls down a barrage of cannons to deal damage to three nearby enemies (and yourself), and the Inexorable Resonator is a tank trinket that activates a “defense matrix” that applies an absorb shield to you while throwing back fire damage at your attacker. Hunters will also find value in the Vault Piercer, a strong weapon that should serve as one of the class’ best options throughout Patch 10.1.

