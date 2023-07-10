Does WoW Dragonflight’s Dawn of the Infinite megadungeon have a lockout?

World of Warcraft Dragonflight Patch 10.1.5 is introducing plenty of new features on July 11, including new campaign chapters, a new specialization for Evokers, and a new megadungeon: Dawn of the Infinite. The eight-boss dungeon is a journey through the timeways that takes players across WoW’s history in an effort to stop the balance of time from being corrupted by the Infinite Dragonflight.

And while the dungeon is definitely an immersive experience with a ton of replayability, you won’t have the chance to farm it over and over again upon its launch.

Just like any other Mythic-zero dungeon in World of Warcraft, Dawn of the Infinite abides by the rules of a lockout. The lockout for Dawn of the Infinite is weekly, meaning you can only complete the dungeon once per character each week.

Will Dawn of the Infinite always have a lockout?

It’s likely that Dawn of the Infinite will be added to the Mythic+ dungeon pool in Dragonflight season three later this year. When that time comes, players will then be able to circumvent the lockout rules and farm the dungeon infinitely (ha) without having to worry about any weekly resets. Until Dragonflight season three, though, you’ll only have the chance to complete the dungeon once a week on each of your characters.

With the weekly lockout in mind, you’ll only have access to the dungeon’s loot pool every seven days. This means you only have one chance per character each week to get the coveted Quantum Courser mount, which can transform itself into a legacy mount from the past upon discovery. Other reasons to farm the dungeon include unique pieces of loot, such as “Divergent” items that provide unique tertiary stats that are new to the game.

Dawn of the Infinite launches alongside WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.1.5 on July 11.

